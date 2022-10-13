Healthfirst and Catholic Health Expand Relationship, Improve Care Access for Medicare Beneficiaries

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthfirst, the largest not-for-profit health insurer in New York State,i today announced that facilities and doctorsii affiliated with Catholic Health in Nassau County will be in network for Healthfirst’s Medicare Advantage plans, effective October 1.

Catholic Health joined the Healthfirst network in 2017 for Medicaid plan members. This new agreement gives Healthfirst Medicare beneficiaries living in Long Island’s Nassau County access to trusted, in-network care options close to home.

“Our goal is to collaborate with leading providers and health systems to deliver top-quality care to our members in the communities where they live,” said Jen Cohen-Smith, SVP, Medicare, Healthfirst. “This is especially important for our Medicare members, as Catholic Health has demonstrated a strong commitment to the community by partnering with senior centers, libraries, and advocacy organizations to provide support and health education to seniors across Long Island.”

The new agreement will let Healthfirst Medicare members access in-network care at Catholic Health’s three acute care hospitals, six specialty centers, and an ambulatory care facility in Nassau County.

“Providers at Catholic Health have been treating patients on Long Island for more than a century,” said Catholic Health Revenue Management and Managed Care Senior Vice President Julie Kapoor. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Healthfirst and give seniors in our community access to the care they deserve.”

The announcement has immediate significance for Medicare beneficiaries in Long Island’s Nassau County, as the annual enrollment period for Medicare health plans, including Medicare Advantage, begins on October 15 and runs through December 7.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is the largest not-for-profit health insurer in New York State, earning the trust of 1.8 million members by ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York’s leading hospital systems, Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst is also a pioneer of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has worked with its network of hospital systems, community providers, and partners to improve health outcomes and advance health equity through better access to care—especially in underserved communities adversely impacted by disease, health disparities, and socioeconomic barriers to optimal health. Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It offers market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, Essential Plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

About Catholic Health

Catholic Health is an integrated system encompassing some of the region’s finest health and human services agencies. The health system has nearly 16,000 employees, 6 acute care hospitals, 3 nursing homes, a home nursing service, hospice and a network of physician practices.

__________________

iBased on reported revenue in 2021.

iiProviders in Catholic Health Physician Partners Independent Physician Association are currently in-network for Medicaid, Child Health Plus, and Essential Plan