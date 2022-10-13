Shutterfly Celebrates the Power of Every Family’s Unique Style in New Holiday Campaign Featuring Kris Jenner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shutterfly, the leading e-commerce brand for personalized products and custom designs, today announced an ongoing partnership with Kris Jenner that kicks off with the brand’s 2022 holiday campaign. The new campaign, “Win the Holidays” is designed to inspire consumers to think beyond generic cards and gifts and instead celebrate what makes each family unique and one-of-a-kind.

“No two families are the same – and we believe holiday cards and gifts shouldn’t be either,” said Ty Shay, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer at Shutterfly. “That’s why, for more than 20 years, Shutterfly has been committed to enabling millions of people around the world to create products and celebrate moments that reflect who they uniquely are. So no matter what your family’s into, you can create a high-quality modern card and send a unique personalized gift that celebrates them.”

Ms. Jenner stars in two :30 spots that encourage consumers to give the best this season with Shutterfly. Inspired by Ms. Jenner’s matriarch title, the commercials bring to life the essence of her one-of-a-kind persona and genuine love for the holidays. The first of two commercials focuses on Shutterfly’s card and stationery selection, encouraging consumers to think beyond giving generic cards this season and instead win the holidays by sending friends and family a quality Shutterfly design. The second spot showcases how consumers can choose from the best selection of gifts on Shutterfly, make it personal with a photo or artist made design, and create the one thing they won’t get from anyone else.

“I am so excited to be partnering with Shutterfly this Holiday season and beyond,” said Kris Jenner. “Given I am constantly surrounded by family and making new memories all the time, it is so important for me to be able to have a way to easily capture, save and share these moments, and Shutterfly makes that happen. Not only are they great with photos but they also make it so easy to make memorable gifts for your loved ones or add personal touches to your Holiday decor and entertaining.”

The Holiday campaign will launch on October 17. The integrated campaign, created by Partners in Crime and directed by Erich Joiner, will consist of multiple :15s and :30s spots and will run across television, digital and social.

Jenner has also worked with Shutterfly to curate her top gifting picks from Shutterfly to help people give personalized and unique gifts this holiday season. From a cozy fleece blanket to creative card designs to modern photo albums and more, Jenner’s picks capture the breadth of options that Shutterfly can personalize for shoppers this year, guaranteeing they put a smile on whoever unwraps it.

For more information on Shutterfly or to check out the full list of Kris's top Shutterfly Holiday picks of the season, please visit shutterfly.com/krisjenner.

About Shutterfly

The Shutterfly family of brands together make up the leading ecommerce and manufacturing platform for personalized products and custom design. Shutterfly is organized into three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Shutterfly is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information about Shutterfly, visit www.shutterflyinc.com. Follow us on social @shutterfly.