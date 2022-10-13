Songclip and Hipgnosis Announce Partnership to Facilitate Licensing and Compliance of Hipgnosis Catalogue Across the Global App Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Songclip, the world’s only patented music clip company, and Hipgnosis Songs Management (“Hipgnosis”), the investment company offering investors a pure-play exposure to songs and associated intellectual property rights today announced a partnership to enable Songclip to offer users access to around 100,000 Songs administered by Hipgnosis.

Partnering with Hipgnosis enables Songclip to facilitate the integration of thousands of iconic and award-winning songs by writers including Chrissie Hynde, Sam Hollander, Ari Levine, Jack Antonoff, Savan Kotecha across a variety of consumer applications, including social, dating, messaging, creation and more.

Songclip works in partnership with all major music rights holders to provide a streamlined solution for licensing and integrating music within consumer applications. Songclip’s technology suite manages search & discovery, catalogue & compliance, licensing, royalty payments, reporting and end-user analytics ensuring all music is properly accounted for and licensed.

“Hipgnosis and Songclip have been at the forefront of understanding the value of music IP across apps and social media,” says Andy Blacker, Co-Founder & CEO of Songclip, a Clipmedia company. “Our strategic partnership and combined mission makes sure that music in apps will be properly licensed and that IP owners are compensated.”

Ted Cockle, Chief Music Officer, Hipgnosis Song Management said, “Music is at the heart of our lives, it has the power to evoke strong emotions and we can already see how integral it is to many parts of our online life. Songclip represents the industry-backed solution for making sure apps can easily integrate music, with proper licensing, compliance and payment back to right’s holders. Their IP and technical know-how provides users with straightforward solutions, improving the experience whilst making life easier.”

This new partnership supports the recent announcement of the National Music Publishers Association, which is going after apps that use music without getting the necessary licences. In an effort to facilitate that apps get properly licensed, NMPA President announced that the NMPA is partnering with Songclip, to properly provide a licensed solution for apps.

“Our partnership with Hipgnosis provides a unique opportunity for consumer apps to license some of the most popular and iconic songs ever written and recorded," says Kendall Berman, Chief Business Officer at Songclip, "Distributing the Hipgnosis Songs catalogue via our API tremendously increases both the quality and value of the Songclip library for our existing partners, and future partners to come.”

About Songclip

Owned and operated by Clipmedia, Songclip is an all-in-one commercial music clip licensing and integration solution for consumer applications and platforms. Songclip works in partnership with UMG, UMPG, WMG, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, and 8k other rights owners to help app companies navigate the complexities of music licensing and streamline the go-to-market process. Songclip’s plug-and-play API seamlessly integrates into apps and social platforms to facilitate licensing, search, catalog and compliance, royalty payments, reporting, and end-user analytics. Songclip continuously curates a library of over three million music clips through expert human curation and AI. Each music clip is wrapped in many metadata layers enabling an unparalleled search capability that drives unique music experiences across any consumer app or platform. For more information, visit www.songclip.com.

About Hipgnosis Song Management Limited

The Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s Investment Adviser is Hipgnosis Song Management Limited, which was founded by Merck Mercuriadis, former manager of globally successful recording artists, such as Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Morrissey, Iron Maiden and Beyoncé, and hit songwriters such as Diane Warren, Justin Tranter and The-Dream, and former CEO of The Sanctuary Group plc. The Investment Adviser has assembled an Advisory Board of highly successful music industry experts which include award winning members of the artist, songwriter, publishing, legal, financial, recorded music and music management communities, all with in-depth knowledge of music publishing. Members of Hipgnosis Song Management Limited Advisory Board include Nile Rodgers, The-Dream, Giorgio Tuinfort, Starrah, David A. Stewart, Poo Bear, Bill Leibowitz, Ian Montone and Rodney Jerkins.