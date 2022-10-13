Priority Partners with Valor PayTech for Omnichannel Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Priority"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced it has partnered with Valor PayTech for omnichannel solutions. Valor’s integration with Priority’s MX™ Merchant ecosystem is currently underway.

Valor is a fast-growing fintech provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions. The company provides resellers and their merchant customers with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and the flexibility they need to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment while creating revolutionary value.

“We are excited to partner with Valor to deliver next-generation solutions to Priority resellers and their merchants,” said John Grebe, VP of Product Strategy for Priority. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” added Grebe. “They’re not just focused on their technology; they’ve been instrumental in helping us solve pressing business problems.”

Priority and Valor are creating an extensive roadmap for third-party software integrations. Valor Connect cloud-based integration requires little-to-no effort for independent software vendors (ISVs) and their customers to add Valor payment terminals with the click of a button, providing a cohesive infrastructure with comprehensive access and visibility into consolidated transactional data.

“We are very excited to become a major technology and business partner for Priority, their resellers and their merchant customers,” said Valor COO Eric Bernstein. “Significant synergies between the two companies have already resulted in the development of incredibly creative solutions that give Priority resellers more opportunity to close more sales and earn substantially more,” added Bernstein.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech is a fast-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic omnichannel payments solutions. The company equips both merchants and reseller partners with comprehensive, cutting-edge tools and flexibility to succeed in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Experience the future of payments. For more information, visit valorpaytech.com.