PointClickCare Announces Partnership with findhelp to Improve Social Determinants of Health Care Outcomes for Vulnerable Populations

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PointClickCare Technologies, a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights, today announced a partnership with findhelp, an end-to-end community social service network and referral management platform that addresses patients' social determinants of health (SDoH). Through this partnership, patient referral data for in-community social services like transportation, housing, and food insecurity will now automatically be surfaced to present to care coordinators, case managers, and social workers in the highly integrated care collaboration platform for providers and health plans, ensuring clinicians have access to the right information as they need it.

The announcement was made at the Whole Person Care Summit in Phoenix, Arizona. PointClickCare’s presence onsite underscores its commitment to offer providers a holistic view of the patient through data to better address whole person health. Mandira Singh, SVP and General Manager of Acute and Payer Markets at PointClickCare, will be joining other industry experts for a panel discussion to further explore the role technology can play in focusing on prevention-focused health measures, addressing SDoH, integrating behavioral health, and managing population health.

“We are broadening our pursuit to be the cross-continuum collaboration platform of choice for vulnerable populations,” said Singh. “By arming our providers with this critical, actionable insight, we’re allowing care teams to have a better understanding of the patient’s whole health journey, not just a limited set of identifiable current symptoms.”

According to research from The National Academy of Medicine, SDoH accounts for more than 80% of an individual’s health outcomes and addressing them can improve overall health while reducing systemic disparities in healthcare. Social services are immediately adjacent to the traditional care team members within a patient's community providing food, transportation, short-term shelter, community or long-term housing, clothing, and groceries. Only when these foundational needs are being met can a patient truly focus on improving their health, and only when care teams have access to this information can they ensure a holistic approach to care planning.

For the past 20 years, PointClickCare has built innovative technology solutions for its providers and health plans, to ensure a holistic approach to care planning. The company continues to partner with healthcare technology companies, like findhelp, to better connect providers and their care teams, enable greater collaboration across the care continuum, and help them become greater catalysts for change for the benefit of patients.

“Patients receive immense benefits from their clinicians having access to this socially-relevant information in real-time,” said Erine Gray, Founder and CEO of findhelp. “Our partnership with PointClickCare will ensure that care teams have the most accurate view in their patient assessment workflow to better direct patient discharge planning, support the patient journey through access to social services, and reduce readmissions.”

To learn more about how PointClickCare is empowering, connecting, and advancing care, visit www.pointclickcare.com.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real‐time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey. PointClickCare’s single platform spans the care continuum, fostering proactive, holistic decision‐making and improved outcomes for all. Over 27,000 long‐term post‐acute care providers, and 2,700 hospitals use PointClickCare today, enabling care collaboration and value‐based care delivery for millions of lives across North America.

About findhelp

findhelp is the nation’s leading social care network, making it easy for customers in a wide range of industries to integrate social care into the work they already do. We currently partner with more than 275 healthcare and payer organizations in addition to our customers in education, government, housing, and more. Through customer platforms and our public site, findhelp.org, the findhelp network reaches more than 9 million users across the country, making it easy to connect people seeking help and the verified social care providers that serve them, with dignity and ease.

findhelp is a Public Benefit Corporation and is HITRUST CSF Certified. Visit https://company.findhelp.com for more information.