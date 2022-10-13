Presidio Expands Partnership with Microsoft to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Innovation and Adoption

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presidio, Inc., a global digital services and solutions provider has signed a new partnership agreement with Microsoft to co-invest to help customers advance their digital transformation and hybrid cloud innovation.

The agreement drives joint collaboration to accelerate innovation and training across all Microsoft cloud technologies and platforms to serve customers even more effectively. Presidio can now further build on its team’s Microsoft expertise and expedite the implementation of hybrid cloud benefits for Microsoft customers. With the hybrid benefits that Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Digital Contact Center, and Microsoft Azure offer they can minimize the challenges and constraints their customers face in the supply chain and with their existing data centers.

“The solution envisioned and built with Presidio on Microsoft Cloud to help enable our mills opened the door for our company to access game changing data in real-time. With this implementation we can strategically influence everything from how we serve our customers every day, how we grow our business, how we create value, and how we develop tools and patterns to help our team members be more successful,” said Chris Meyerpeter, Commercial Transformation Lead and CIO, Ardent Mills.

“Our customers want Presidio to be a single resource to accelerate digital transformation across their existing solutions and platforms,” said Chris Cagnazzi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Business at Presidio. “Our expanded partnership with Microsoft will drive even greater collaboration between both our companies.”

"Presidio is well-positioned to meet the needs of our customers on their digital transformation journey utilizing the Microsoft Cloud technologies. This agreement reflects our joint commitment to invest in Presidio's success and the success of our many mutual customers," said Tyler Bryson, CVP, Global Partner Solutions, US and Health & Public Sector Industries, US, Microsoft.

As a Microsoft consulting partner within the Microsoft Partner Network (MPN), Presidio holds 13 Gold Competencies, Advanced Specializations, and is a Fast Track Ready partner. Presidio is a trusted advisor that helps organizations of all sizes best leverage cloud solutions and delivers business value at every stage of the technology lifecycle. This includes digital transformation leveraging Azure, Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, and on-premise technologies and applications are fully leveraged and aligned with organizational needs. Presidio’s team of engineers is committed to keeping up with best practices in security, reliability, and adoption. Through technical workshops, training, and immersion experiences, Presidio exposes customers to new technologies and best practices and how to best leverage them in their unique environment.

About Presidio

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Highly skilled teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information visit www.presidio.com.