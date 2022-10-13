OceanBase Cloud now available in AWS Marketplace, expanding its distributed database services to customers globally

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OceanBase, a distributed relational database solution provider, today announced that its cloud service OceanBase Cloud is now available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS. The launch allows AWS customers globally to quickly and easily access OceanBase’s database services, which are designed to deliver ultra-fast performance, elastic scalability and cost-effectiveness for transactional and operational analytics workloads.

OceanBase is the only distributed database that has refreshed both TPC-C and TPC-H records. Its innovative city-level disaster recovery standard of "Five IDCs across Three Cities" enables zero Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and less than 30 seconds of Recovery Time Objective (RTO), and the service’s high compression technology saves 70-90% storage cost without compromising performance. Additionally, OceanBase’s multi-tenancy flexibility ensures better resource utilization, which helps reduce costs. The listing in AWS Marketplace provides more customers worldwide with one-stop access to OceanBase Cloud services, including database monitoring, diagnostics, development, migration, backup, and restoration.

“We are delighted to collaborate with AWS Marketplace to bring OceanBase to more customers globally, at a time when enterprises are increasingly looking for consistent, scalable, resilient, and cost-effective database solutions amid their growing needs for efficient data analytics capabilities,” said Yin Boxue, General Manager of Public Cloud Services Division, OceanBase. “OceanBase, which is cloud-neutral, will continue to work with cloud vendors to broaden access to our time-tested capabilities in managing data-intensive transactions and multiple real-time analytical workloads.”

OceanBase has a ten-plus year track record of successfully managing large-scale and complex database needs, including supporting Alipay in processing peak transaction volumes for Alibaba Group’s annual 11.11 Global Shopping Festival -- one of the world’s largest online-shopping events. To date, OceanBase has served over 400 customers worldwide, including some of the largest financial institutions in China, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, which have selected OceanBase as their preferred technology provider to upgrade their core IT systems. In Southeast Asia, OceanBase provides database solutions to GCash, one of the leading mobile payment providers and the largest e-wallet in the Philippines, and Dana, one of the leading digital wallet providers in Indonesia. OceanBase has helped reduce GCash’s database resource cost by more than 40% on average after adoption.

OceanBase 4.0, which supports both vertical and horizontal scalability capabilities, was released in August 2022. With its distributed monolithic architecture, OceanBase 4.0 can be deployed on any stand-alone machine while performing the full functions as a distributed deployment. This lowers the technology and cost barriers for various types of customers, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adapt to using enterprise databases.

About OceanBase:

Launched in 2010, OceanBase is a distributed relational database. OceanBase’s strengths over alternative solutions include strong data consistency, high availability, high performance, cost effectiveness, elastic scalability, and high compatibility with mainstream relational databases. It enables transactions and analytical queries with just one set of engines, empowering real-time business intelligence. In May 2020, OceanBase set the world record for online transaction processing performance, with 707 million transactions per minute in a TPC-C benchmark test. OceanBase was acknowledged as a notable vendor by Forrester in its report “The Translytical Data Platforms Landscape, Q3 2022,” published in July, 2022.

To learn more, please visit: https://en.oceanbase.com/