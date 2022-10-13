LANXESS Selects Emerson for Advanced Automation Technology

COLOGNE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has selected Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global software and technology leader, as a Global Alliance Partner for automation technology, enhancing its existing long-standing relationship. By upgrading its control and safety systems, and digitally transforming its production facilities, LANXESS aims to optimize operational performance and support sustainability targets.

The companies have signed an initial five-year global agreement. Emerson will help drive the adoption of advanced automation technologies and enable more efficient project implementation that will allow LANXESS to achieve shorter time-to-market for new products.

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Emerson and work more closely to develop digital automation solutions that help improve operational performance. Emerson’s automation solutions will support us on our growth path and further drive the digital transformation of production at LANXESS," said Marcel Beermann, head of global procurement and logistics at LANXESS.

The agreement will be supplemented by joint projects to develop and implement applications and analytics software to identify opportunities for increased efficiency and performance, while also delivering on sustainability goals.

“LANXESS and Emerson have enjoyed a successful relationship for many years,” said Mark Bulanda, executive president of Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “This new agreement enables us to accelerate implementation of advanced automation solutions and digitalize processes that increase operational efficiency, improve energy usage and lower emissions.”

Additional resources:

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. A leader in industrial automation, Emerson helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals through its Automation Solutions and AspenTech businesses. Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About LANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 6.1 billion in 2021. The company currently has about 13,200 employees in 33 countries. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives and consumer protection products. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

Forward-Looking Statements

This company release contains certain forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions, expectations and views of the company or cited from third party sources. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results, financial position, development or performance of LANXESS AG to differ materially from the estimations expressed or implied herein. LANXESS AG does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecast developments. No representation or warranty (expressed or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, any information, estimates, targets and opinions contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein, and accordingly, no representative of LANXESS AG or any of its affiliated companies or any of such person's officers, directors or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of this document.

