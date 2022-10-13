Comporium and York Electric Complete First Phase of Buildout

ROCK HILL, S.C. & YORK, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comporium and YEC have completed the first of three phases of their joint effort to supply high speed internet service to 5,000 unserved cooperative members. In July of 2021, the first YEC member was able to connect to the partnership’s network. With the completion of this first phase of the project, more than 2,100 YEC members in northwestern York County have access to broadband speeds up to 1Gbps.

Last year, Comporium and YEC announced their partnership to build a fiber optic network in western York and parts of Cherokee counties. This network, under construction now, offers internet speeds up to 1Gbps where DSL or satellite service were once the only choice. This project is evidence of both companies’ continued commitment to investing in the community and improving the lives of its residents.

“The partnership with YEC has proven to be as successful as we expected,” stated Matthew Dosch, Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Working together, we have been able to provide a high-quality broadband solution to rural YEC members and we’ve been able to do it quickly. Over 700 customers have already had their service connected and we’re connecting more each day.”

“Our commitment to our members and making life better for those we serve is steadfast. We were the first to bring power to rural areas and now your co-op is investing in our members again through our partnership with Comporium to serve high-speed internet,” says Paul Basha, York Electric’s President and CEO.

Construction of Phase two of the project is underway now. Comporium and YEC will continue to turn on sections of the network as each piece of the buildout is complete. Potential new customers will receive communications from Comporium and YEC regarding this new service opportunity and how to sign up as it becomes available in their area.

Comporium also takes part in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. This federal program allows income-qualified homes on the newly expanded network to get a $30 discount off regular monthly rates for internet.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies supplying business solutions, managed services, and smart devices and connected home services. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

About York Electric Cooperative, Inc.

York Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a not-for-profit electric utility serving more than 68,000 members in York, Chester, Cherokee and Lancaster Counties, and one of 20 electric cooperatives in South Carolina. YEC always looks out for their members and strives to improve the quality of life in our communities. For more information, please visit https://www.yorkelectric.net/.