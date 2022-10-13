Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Five New Airbus A321-200 XLR Aircraft with LATAM Airlines

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for five new long-range Airbus A321-200 XLR aircraft with LATAM Airlines. The aircraft are scheduled to deliver to LATAM starting in fall 2025 through 2026 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are pleased to announce this lease placement for five new long-range Airbus A321-200 XLRs with our airline customer based in Chile, LATAM Airlines, and be the first to introduce the XLR to the airline,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “As the largest South American carrier, LATAM is continuing its fleet modernization program adding the most advanced technology aircraft to enhance efficiency and passenger experience. These five new ALC A321XLR jets will optimize and grow the airline’s expanding international route network.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

Air Lease Corporation is a leading global aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing new commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. The company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult Air Lease Corporation’s website regularly for important information. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About LATAM Airlines Group S.A.

LATAM is Latin America’s leading airline group, with presence in five domestic markets in South America: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, along with international operations within Latin America and to Europe, US and the Caribbean. The group operates a fleet including Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A321, A320neo and A319 aircraft, the most modern models of their kind. LATAM is the only airline group of the Americas and one three in the world to join the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World, where it’s recognized for its sustainable practices, based on three criteria: economics, social and environmental. The shares of LATAM Airlines Group are traded in the Santiago Stock Exchange and in the US, its ADRs are traded in the OTC (over-the-counter) markets.