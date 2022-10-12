Freshman Class at Hillsdale College Breaks Records

HILLSDALE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The admittance rate for Hillsdale College’s incoming class of 2026 is its most selective to date at 20%.

“I think that word is getting out that Hillsdale College is a happy place,” said President Larry P. Arnn. “We study the best things here — things that give meaning and life — and students and professors pursue this study in friendship. That is why we are happy, and that is what students want.”

Preliminary statistics indicate students of the incoming class for the fall 2022 term boast an all-time high ACT average of 32 and an average high-school GPA of 3.94, tying last year’s admitted class for all-time high GPA.

“I think the most impressive thing about these numbers is that we don’t automatically accept the applicants with the highest test scores or GPAs,” Zachary Miller, senior director of admissions, said. “The Admissions Office interviews the vast majority of applicants to determine whether they are the type of student who could flourish here, both in mind and heart. Those are the people we admit.”

During the 2021-2022 school year, Hillsdale College’s student body consisted of about 1,515 undergraduate students from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and 14 foreign countries. Hillsdale offers 35 majors — the most popular being economics, English, financial management, history, politics, and seven pre-professional programs. Within six months of graduation, 92% of the class of 2021 were placed in destinations related to their career goals.

"If you want to pursue truth and grow in character, Hillsdale College is the place for you, and you are the student for us," Miller said. "I encourage you to apply."

About Hillsdale College

