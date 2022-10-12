i2c Expands Partnership with Bank of George to Create Credit Card for Gamers and Sports Enthusiasts

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with Bank of George, the wholly owned subsidiary of GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: GBFH), to expand the bank’s existing gaming payments ecosystem through a virtual and physical credit product.

Powered by i2c’s agile payments platform, the Bank of George credit card will fill a need within an underserved, yet fast-growing, gaming and sports segment. The digitization of the U.S. gaming ecosystem is estimated to be a total addressable market (TAM) upwards of $400B.

The Bank of George credit card program marks a product expansion on the i2c platform that dates back to 2016 with the launch of a Discover prepaid card. The new credit program is flexible enough to have B2B and B2C dimensions, targeting gaming and sports franchises, financial institutions, as well as the bank’s more than 700,000 existing customers.

“We are excited to grow our digital financial ecosystem via i2c’s proprietary 'building block' platform to offer an enhanced payment experience for our customers, many of whom may be unfairly underserved when it comes to credit,” said Edward Nigro, Executive Chairman at GBank Financial Holdings Inc. & Bank of George. “i2c has a reputation for unparalleled reliability and security, and an impressive track record for launching and supporting credit products, and we couldn’t think of a better partner to help us to pursue this milestone.”

“i2c values its continuing partnership with Bank of George as we co-create and reimagine financial services for the gaming and sports industries,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO of i2c Inc. adding, that the company will also be supporting essential last-mile credit functions for the bank including fraud management, program management and live agent contact support.

About Bank of George

Founded in 2007, Bank of George operates two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona. Bank of George has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 19th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through September 30, 2021) and its BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS") partnership. Launched in 2016, its Gaming FinTech Division is powering Sightline Payments Play+ Solution (Sightline Payments) for seamless and secure pay-and-play that is enabling cashless, mobile commerce solutions for gaming, lottery, and sports betting ecosystems-positioning the Bank as a financial leader in this new payments world. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. The Bank has been recognized every year for each of the past five years by S&P Global Market Intelligence as a top 100 U.S. community bank under $3 billion in assets. For more information about Bank of George, please visit its website at https://www.bankofgeorge.com

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global payments platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.