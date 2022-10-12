O.H. Ingram River Aged Promotes Scott Beyer to Master Blender

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brown Water Spirits LLC, the maker of the O.H. Ingram River Aged series, today announced the promotion of Scott Beyer to Master Blender. Beyer previously served as Director of Sales and Operations for Ingram River Aged and brings his unique background to the position.

Beyer holds a marketing degree from Belmont University in Nashville. His prior experience includes Greenbrier Distillery, where he was involved in the process to create Belle Meade Bourbon. Beyer joined Brown Water Spirits in 2020 as its first Director of Sales and Operations and has been involved in all aspects of the business since.

“From racking barrels on the barge to selling the finished product, Scott has always been up to the task,” said Founder Hank Ingram. “Behind the scenes, he has also been involved in crafting each of the various blends of our products. His new title is a recognition of the work he has already been doing, and I look forward to seeing him flourish.”

Inside our floating barrelhouses, O.H. Ingram River Aged’s barrels of whiskey spend their years exposed to the climate and constant motion of the Mississippi River. This unique aging environment combines heritage with innovation. The motion of the river ensures that the whiskey never stops working, creating an extraordinary spirit with a taste mature beyond its years. We call it Mellowed on the Mississippi. You can see full details about the unique aging here.

Beyer’s promotion to Master Blender is another step for the company as it matures into its own, scaling up operations to meet a growing consumer demand. Ingram River Aged recently released its second-ever Flagship Bourbon – the brand’s premier spirit bottled at 100 proof – and has won multiple awards this year, including a Double Gold Medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, among many others.

To learn more about the Ingram River Aged Series and sign up for updates, please visit IngramWhiskey.com and use the Ingram River Aged Brand Finder to see where it’s available near you. Note that there may be a delay in adding sales locations to the map. Customers are encouraged to call their local store or neighborhood bar.

You can also follow Ingram River Aged on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT BROWN WATER SPIRITS

Brown Water Spirits LLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN. With whiskey aging operations in Ballard County, Kentucky, Brown Water Spirits pioneered the first patent-pending floating barrelhouse on the Mississippi River. The result is the award-winning O.H. Ingram River Aged Series.

O.H. Ingram River Aged is presently available on shelves in Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as online via Seelbach’s. Additional markets will come as inventory allows through R.S. Lipman and Vintage Point, the National Sales Agent.