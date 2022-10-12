Nexeo Plastics Signs Agreement With Roehm America to Distribute Additional PMMA Materials in Mexico

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, announced it will begin carrying and distributing Roehm’s ACRYLITE®, ACRYMID®, and non-medical CYREX® and XT® polymers in Mexico.

Roehm is an industry leader in materials ideal for the automotive, medical, and electronics markets, and offers effective solutions for applications that require excellent clarity and toughness coupled with comprehensive chemical resistance.

Nexeo Plastics already carries Roehm’s full PMMA product line in the United States and Canada, as well as its medical grade resins in Mexico. This agreement gives Nexeo Plastics’ customers in the Americas access to Roehm’s entire PMMA product line.

“Our goal is to offer the broadest range of materials to our diverse list of customers around the globe,” said Arturo Hoyo, Nexeo Plastics Vice President of Product Line Management. “We are excited about this expanded collaboration with Roehm as it enhances the number of quality materials and solutions available to our customers in Mexico and throughout Latin America.”

About Nexeo Plastics

Nexeo Plastics is a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. From material selection assistance to identifying supply chain and inventory solutions, we go beyond traditional logistics to provide value-added services across many industries, including automotive, healthcare, packaging, wire and cable, 3D printing and more. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com, and follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/nexeoplastics/mycompany.

About Röhm

With 3,500 employees and 13 production sites worldwide, Röhm is one of the leading manufacturers in the methacrylate business. The medium-sized company with branches in Germany, China, the USA, Mexico, and South Africa has more than 80 years of experience in methacrylate chemistry and a strong technology platform. Our best-known brands include PLEXIGLAS®, ACRYLITE®, MERACRYL®, DEGALAN®, DEGAROUTE® and CYROLITE®.

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) products from Röhm are sold on the European, Asian, African and Australian continent under the registered trademarks PLEXIGLAS® and PLEXIMID®, in the Americas under the registered trademarks ACRYLITE® and ACRYMID®.