Axiad Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Active Directory Certificate-Based Authentication (CBA)

SEATTLE & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(Microsoft Ignite Conference) – Axiad, a leading provider of enterprise-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced support for certificate-based authentication (CBA), a part of Microsoft Entra. Certificate-based authentication offers users a more secure, phish-resistant form of multi-factor authentication (MFA) and is an essential part of the U.S. Executive Order to adopt a Zero Trust architecture. With integrated support for CBA, Axiad Cloud makes it easy for Azure users to implement phish-resistant MFA and ensures a seamless migration from legacy infrastructure to the cloud.

CBA is increasingly deployed in the public sector. The majority of federal agency and defense employees/contractors use a PIV (Personal Identity Verification) card or CAC (Common Access Card) both forms of smart card for authentication. CBA simplifies the process of authenticating to Azure AD using PIV/CAC based smart cards and meets the federal government’s requirement to move to phish-resistant MFA solutions.

Axiad’s support for CBA makes it easier for Microsoft users to move to the cloud from on-prem solutions such as Active Directory Federation Services (AD FS). Axiad Cloud, the company’s integrated authentication platform, seamlessly automates the provisioning of a wide range of MFA credentials with Azure Active Directory, including CBA with PKI, Windows Hello for Business, and additional authentication methods such as OTP, and FIDO, addressing every authentication need without requiring any on-premises dependencies.

“Axiad is committed to providing fully integrated, passwordless solutions for Microsoft Entra users as they move from legacy on-prem to the cloud,” said Bassam Al-Khalidi, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Axiad. “We’re proud to partner with Microsoft to help Entra customers become more phish resistant through CBA, and to help them take a critical step forward to adopting a Zero Trust strategy.”

“Microsoft is passionate about helping our federal and commercial customers move to the cloud in as seamless and secure a way as possible,” said Sue Bohn, VP of Product Management, Microsoft Identity and Network Access. “We are pleased to see Axiad’s support for CBA, as it helps simplify our customers’ path to implement phish-resistant MFA.”

For more specific guidance on moving to the cloud with CBA, users can attend the upcoming webinar offered by Microsoft and Axiad, “Phish-resistant Authentication in the Cloud with Azure AD and Axiad Cloud,” on November 10 at 9am PT. Registration and webinar details can be found here.

Axiad and Microsoft: Better Together

Axiad Cloud is a comprehensive, passwordless authentication platform that fully integrates with Microsoft Azure AD and automates the provisioning of a wide range of authentication services, including CBA, Windows Hello for Business, PKI-as-a Service, Authentication services and unified credential management. It is ideal for organizations that are looking to deploy Azure AD along with MFA credentials on YubiKeys, TPM, Smart Cards or mobile devices.

To further support Microsoft Entra users on their journey to passwordless, Axiad is also an active member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

To learn more about Axiad’s support of Azure Active Directory, visit the Azure Marketplace.

About Axiad

Axiad delivers enterprise-wide passwordless orchestration to secure users, machines and transactions for organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company’s flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, simple and secure integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials including FIDO, mobile MFA, AD CBA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy and more.

For more information visit axiad.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.