Hoffmann Green Signs a 6-year Partnership Agreement With Fondéole Group to Supply and Promote Hoffmann 0% Clinker Cements in the French Offshore and Onshore Wind Energy Markets

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces that it has signed a 6-year contract with volume commitments, starting in 2022, with Fondéole Group, a company specialised in the construction of wind turbine foundations and civil engineering services for wind farms, for the supply and promotion of 0% clinker and energy-saving H-IONA and H-UKR cement.

As a historical player in the wind energy sector and builder of more than 800 wind turbines in 140 wind farms since 2006, Fondéole Group is committed to using and promoting Hoffmann cements in the French wind energy sector. Hoffmann Green and Fondéole Group aim to build 50% of onshore and offshore wind turbine foundations with Hoffmann cements by 2028, which represents approximately 50,000 tons of cement.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "The current energy crisis reminds us of the urgent need to act in favour of renewable energies. We are therefore very proud of this partnership because it allows us to combine the expertise of a carbon-free, energy-efficient construction company with that of a major player in the wind energy sector, all in the interests of the climate transition. This contract should represent significant volumes. The joint ambition of Hoffmann Green and Fondéole is to achieve 50% of the wind turbine foundation market with Hoffmann 0% clinker cements by 2028, i.e. an annual volume of around 50,000 tons."

Arnaud GUILLAUME and Mélaine BESSE, co-founders of Fondéole, specify: “Respecting the environment as much as possible is at the heart of our raison d'être when we are specialists in wind energy. The use of Hoffmann 0% clinker cements in the construction of our foundations is part of this approach. This collaboration will allow us to significantly reduce our CO 2 emissions and ultimately decarbonise a large part of the foundations for wind farms.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With one 4.0 industrial site supplied by a park of solar trackers and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times more energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT FONDEOLE

Fondéole is a company specialised in the construction of wind turbine foundations and civil engineering services for wind farms.

Thanks to a team of specialised technicians and engineers, the company can provide the entire horizontal construction of your wind farms, on a turnkey basis or in separate lots.

Established in Champagne since 2006, Fondéole has built the foundations of more than 800 wind turbines in 140 wind farms in 16 years.

As a member of the Syndicat des Energies Renouvelables, Fondéole is actively involved in the development of wind energy.

For more information: Fondéole - Construction of wind turbine foundations (fondeole.com)