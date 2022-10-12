Inseego Partners with CyberReef to Deliver Mobile Firewall Security Solution to Education, Healthcare and Retail Industries

SAN DIEGO & SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, in partnership with CyberReef, home of the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions, today announced a new offering that enables deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries.

The solution is powered by Inseego’s Wavemaker™ 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) portfolio and is fully integrated with the CyberReef MobileWall, a secure cloud-based mobile firewall solution. The combined offering is available exclusively through Discountcell, a National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contractholder and leading supplier of wireless hardware and accessories. With Discountcell’s existing NASPO contract, the solution enables and empowers state agencies and healthcare and education organizations to quickly procure and deploy highly secure 5G mobile access applications for any requirement and use case.

The Inseego Wavemaker 5G FWA enterprise-grade portfolio of customer premises equipment (CPE) is certified with all leading U.S. mobile operators, and it supports 5G Sub-6 GHz and mmWave, C-band, CBRS, LTE, and Wi-Fi 6. It also supports advanced security features, IP pass-through and critical networking routing functions. Deployments are managed easily with Inseego Connect™ remote device management or with existing out-of-band management (OOBM) software.

“Inseego’s cloud-managed 5G CPEs provide a 5G private wireless backbone with the reach and performance needed to support highly secure connections at the edge,” said Glenn Longley, Vice President of Product Management at Inseego. “Organizations can quickly deploy our 5G CPEs as a primary solution or as an upgrade to existing 4G failover or wireless networks in minutes. And now with the addition of CyberReef’s trusted MobileWall security layer, we can offer the exceptional service continuity and peace-of-mind that government, healthcare, education and retail organizations depend on to meet operational and security requirements and user expectations.”

“Our MobileWall offering leverages the strengths of the Inseego 5G wireless network to deliver complete security, visibility and control of all mobile data in nearly every industry and complies with consumer protection and privacy rules for regulated industries,” said Rachel Turkus, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for CyberReef. “This partnership with Inseego, Discountcell and CyberReef is a market first. It delivers an all-inclusive bundle that secures hardware and data for NASPO members out the gate. Plus, it’s PCI-compliant, HIPAA-compliant and CIPA-compliant. Discountcell has a product that meets all public sector needs at a cost that works.”

MobileWall is the industry’s first patented cloud-based firewall solution that enables customers to leverage secure mobile wireless connections through on-demand mobile private networking and manage their data usage through filtering and App Throttling capabilities. App Throttling is a ground-breaking feature of MobileWall that enables organizations to slow down specific high-bandwidth applications, optimize mobile network utilization, improve mobile service quality and eliminate mobile data overages.

“Discountcell makes the path to purchase and deployment more efficient for any organization by eliminating the need for time-consuming and resource-intensive RFP cycles,” said Craig King, Executive Vice President at Discountcell. “Our NASPO Wireless Contract is a trusted procurement vehicle for SLED agencies to purchase cellular technology solutions.”

To learn more about Inseego 5G products and solutions with CyberReef MobileWall, visit https://www.discountcell.com/dc-cl-package.asp.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility—all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com

About CyberReef

Founded in 2012, CyberReef is the home of MobileWall, the industry’s first patented mobile firewall. The cloud-based service enables secure, on-demand mobile private networking and bandwidth management for businesses, governments and educational institutions. MobileWall gives customers unprecedented security, visibility and control over their private mobile networks. It also solves critical business challenges, such as collapsing time to deployment from months to days, reducing data usage and costs by 50-70 percent, and replacing unsecured wireless connections with end-to-end encryption. CyberReef delivers MobileWall standalone or bundled with wireless connectivity from all major mobile service providers, including T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and US Cellular. For more information, visit CyberReef at www.cyberreef.com.

About Discountcell

Discountcell specializes in cellular devices and accessories. Serving customers since 1998, we provide best-in-class customer service and a knowledge of the industry. Our years of experience provide the knowledge necessary to identify product lines that provide the best quality and the greatest value to our customers. As a certified woman-owned small business and DOT DBE, we enable government agencies to take advantage of special pricing while meeting diversity goals. Established partnerships with top-rated manufacturers allow us to provide competitive pricing to small and large entities alike. We also offer the versatility to source accessories and devices for unique applications, like the Inseego and CyberReef solutions. As a vendor on the NASPO ValuePoint contract and now NASPO Wireless contract, we have helped hundreds of agencies procure the cellular hardware and accessories needed to stay connected. www.discountcell.com

