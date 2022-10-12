Journey Strategic Wealth Welcomes Three New Financial Advisory Teams

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Journey Strategic Wealth (“JSW”), a nationwide advisory firm with a mission to redefine what it means to be “independent” in the financial advice industry, today announced the addition of three new advisory teams led by Mark Newfield, CFP®, RICP, Laurie Adams, and Kathleen Barlow, CDFA, totaling $210 million in new assets under management (AUM).

Newfield and his team in Richmond, VA, join Journey after departing Bleakley Financial Group, a firm under LPL Financial's OSJ, Private Advisor Group. The fee-based financial planning team is rounded out by seasoned financial advisor Angela Lessor, financial planner Melissa Clark, and operations leader Danielle Handshaw. Newfield, Lessor and Clark serve clients as true fiduciaries.

“Journey is a welcoming home for advisors who want to solely focus on delivering value to their clients and those who want to chart their own course to success backed by a team who truly understands them,” said Penny Phillips, President and Co-Founder at JSW. “Our privately funded model enables us to be very thoughtful and strategic regarding who joins JSW by identifying advisors who fit our ethos and those who are seeking a collaborative community of like-minded advisors across the country.”

Adams, a Seattle-based advisor, comes to Journey after spending 14 years at Eagle Strategies, the registered investment advisory (RIA) subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Company. In addition to serving clients in a financial planning capacity, Adams focuses on creating a supportive community, within her practice, for female wealth holders. Adams will be based in Seattle but will also travel across the country working with clients. As Adams further integrates her practice into the firm, Journey will fully acquire her business.

“We’re thrilled to empower advisors seeking independence to build the next phase of their business with strategies designed around their unique goals and objectives,” said Mike Brown, Managing Partner and Financial Advisor at JSW. “We are advisors ourselves, and we understand the needs of advisors through and through. Helping our advisors to embrace independence on their terms is what drives and inspires us.”

Barlow joins from Raymond James, and Journey will partially acquire her holistic financial planning practice specializing in serving families and women who are seeking support and confidence in their decision making. Barlow’s mission to help her clients build the lives of their dreams mirrors her personal journey to find a firm that would help her bring her own dreams to fruition. Barlow will run a virtual practice, traveling around the country serving clients across the United States and overseas.

Advisors who are considering going independent and looking for a new home can partner with Journey in four different capacities: tucking in, partial acquisition, full acquisition and through coaching services until the advisor can select the best path for them. JSW has added five advisors and four teams to its ranks thus far in 2022 and is in conversations with many advisors who are seeking independence on their terms.

About Journey Strategic Wealth

Created to redefine the status quo in financial advice and allow advisors the flexibility to serve their clients as they choose, Journey Strategic Wealth advisors are fiduciaries who cut through the industry jargon. A boutique financial advisory firm by design with advisors across the country, each client gets individualized attention to generate financial advice that is well-researched and actually impacts their lives for the better. Our core values are honesty, communication and family. To learn more about JSW, follow us on LinkedIn.