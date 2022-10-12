Koble Partners with Maple to Provide On-Demand Healthcare For Growing Canadian Families

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Koble, a digital health and well-being platform for expecting and new parents, is pleased to announce today its partnership with Maple, a leading virtual care platform that provides on-demand access to healthcare providers. The collaboration is Koble’s largest partnership to date, and will expand access to digital healthcare for Canadian families.

Koble, a mobile health app supporting families through planning, pregnancy, postpartum, and return-to-work following parental leave, provides parents personalized guidance as they grow their family. Maple members will now have access to Koble’s evidence-based resources developed and curated by their clinical team that includes 16 types of interdisciplinary health professionals addressing the needs of the entire family.

“In a disjointed healthcare system, parents struggle to find timely access to trustworthy guidance. As a soon-to-be first time mother, I understand the mental and physical challenges parents face. At Koble, we’re committed to providing growing families with the healthcare experience they need and deserve,” said Swati Matta, Founder and CEO of Koble. “Together with Maple, we are excited to bring Koble to more families across the country to connect them with a community of support at their fingertips.”

Most parents leave the hospital with their newborn child with minimal direction or understanding of the ongoing support they’ll need. Feeling isolated and overwhelmed as they navigate this significant life event, parents turn to online forums where they find largely non-evidence-based guidance. Dr. Yolanda Kirkham, Chief Medical Officer of Koble, obstetrician-gynecologist shared, “ As a physician, I see patients grapple with the anxieties caused by misinformation and lack of access to reliable, interdisciplinary support. With Koble, we are actively filling this gap by providing parents a one-stop-solution they can rely on for clinically-informed guidance to make confident healthcare decisions.”

As a new parent, Maple’s Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Brett Belchetz quickly recognized Koble’s instrumental value for families. “Koble is an incredible resource for expecting and new parents. Maple supports whole-person healthcare, so Koble is a natural partnership for us to provide guidance and coaching for members throughout their path to becoming parents. We are proud to extend our commitment to our members’ healthcare journey and to partner with Koble to support Canadians in this deeply meaningful chapter in their lives.”

Through the partnership, Koble’s extensive healthcare services will be available to Maple’s community at a 25% discounted rate. Together, Koble and Maple will be able to provide support to all parents and their growing families.

Maple members can register for Koble at https://www.getmaple.ca/koble/.

About Koble

Launched in January 2022, Koble is a digital health and well-being platform for new and expecting parents to help them grow healthier families. The Koble app provides personalized guidance for each stage, whether planning a family, pregnancy, postpartum, or returning-to-work after parental leave. With access to healthcare professionals from 16 different specializations, Koble equips parents for the ever-changing needs of parenthood with evidence-based courses, 1:1 coaching, and an intimate community.

Koble is available for download on Android and iOS. For more information, visit https://www.koblecares.com/.

About Maple

Maple is a technology platform that tackles some of the world's most meaningful issues in healthcare, starting with timely and convenient access to doctors and other healthcare providers including dermatologists, psychiatrists, and oncology navigation experts. It allows patients to connect directly with doctors and specialists for medical care in minutes from their smartphone or computer 24/7, and also provides custom technology solutions for employers, insurers, hospitals, and clinics. Learn more at getmaple.ca.