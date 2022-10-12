Vodafone Turkey, Cisco and Qwilt to Bring the Future of Content Delivery to 25 Million Subscribers Nationwide

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vodafone Turkey signed a commercial agreement with Cisco and Qwilt to substantially enhance the quality and delivery capacity of its live streaming, video-on-demand, and media applications to approximately 25 million subscribers in Turkey.

Part of the Vodafone Group, one of the largest communications companies worldwide by revenue, Vodafone Turkey is the leading digital service provider in Turkey with a presence in 81 provinces. This new strategic relationship is the latest example of Cisco and Qwilt’s drive towards a federated content delivery network for the mutual benefit of Content Publishers and Communication Service Providers, globally.

Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud for Content Delivery solution features Qwilt Edge Nodes Software, Qwilt Cloud Services, and Qwilt Open APIs. It enhances Vodafone Turkey’s services with quality content delivery by pushing content caching and delivery to the very edge of its network, delivering content closer to its subscribers than any commercial or private CDN. This architecture minimizes the cost of building network capacity and substantially improves delivery quality to ensure service providers scale for less and serve media and applications at better quality than previously possible. This new streaming model is compliant with Open Caching guidelines from the Streaming Video Technology Alliance and includes Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure to deliver the solution-as-a-service to service providers worldwide.

Levent Gemici, Chief Strategy, Wholesale & Customer Operations Officer, Vodafone Turkey, said: “Quality of experience is our top priority, and we are proud of the high level of service we provide our customers. As the demand for our live streaming, VoD, and application services grows, we want to continuously collaborate with Content Publishers serving Turkey to build the necessary infrastructure to deliver top-quality experiences. Partnering with Cisco and Qwilt provides us with a new way to enable content delivery from within service provider networks. It gives us access to a more scalable content delivery infrastructure while ensuring our customers receive the best streaming quality.”

By joining Cisco and Qwilt’s global alliance of service providers and employing Qwilt’s Open Edge Cloud for Content Delivery solution, Vodafone Turkey establishes a highly distributed layer of content caching resources that delivers media and applications from the closest possible source to subscribers. The partnership allows Vodafone Turkey to rapidly scale while accommodating exciting digital services and experiences, including media and website delivery.

Alon Maor, CEO, Qwilt, said: “As one of Turkey’s leading service providers, Vodafone Turkey is a fantastic addition to our global partnership and enables us to power a unique content delivery service offering across the region. Through our edge caching model, Vodafone Turkey can further improve its central role in the end-to-end media value chain while embracing new monetization opportunities for content delivery. We’re delighted to see such rapid momentum among our global partners as we continue to build the world’s highest-performing edge delivery network.”

