Informatica and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, at Gitex Global 2022, Informatica, an enterprise data management leader, announced it has signed a multi-year, strategic framework agreement to offer enterprise data management services to government entities in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) is enabling and supporting a digital government that is proactive, personalized, collaborative, and secure. The Data Enablement Program, a multi-year strategy led by ADDA, aims to transform the Emirate of Abu Dhabi into a data-driven state to advance its strategic objectives and harness the power of data to drive economic growth and accelerate the digital economy across the Emirate.

His Excellency Mansoor Al Marzouqui, Strategy & Planning Sector Director at Abu Dhabi Digital Authority said: “Data is one of the most valuable assets we have. To harness its power, we have set out a clear strategy to empower the Abu Dhabi Emirate and its constituents to realize the benefits of data, analytics, and artificial intelligence. We’re pleased to welcome Informatica to the Data Enablement Program, as a leader in the data management space with a substantial footprint in the region, it is well placed to support our government entities with their digital transformations.”

Following an intensive selection phase involving a hundred ICT manufacturers, Informatica was selected as a recommended technology in the Abu Dhabi Data Enablement Program, which aims to empower government entities with standardized technologies to help develop and build data programs across the data value chain. Informatica will be a non-exclusive supplier to all 76 Abu Dhabi Government Entities who may leverage the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) to manage, own and derive insights from their data on any platform for any user in multi-hybrid environments.

“The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has a clear data vision and strategy for digital transformation,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer, Informatica. “Informatica is helping organizations across the Middle East become intelligent data enterprises by leveraging AI-powered analytics and hyper-automation to drive data-driven outcomes and innovate faster. We’re honored to partner with ADDA to enable the Emirate’s government entities to deliver innovative digital services that enrich lives and have a greater impact.”

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™(IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Over 5,000 customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Learn more at informatica.com.

About Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority is leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi government by supporting our government partners to deliver services and build ecosystems, that enrich quality of life and multiply opportunities for business and personal growth. ADDA supports Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation through strategies, policies, standards and enterprise architecture for increased government performance. In addition, ADDA delivers digital services, platforms and channels, and implement artificial intelligence, shared government and cybersecurity solutions for government entities.