Code42 Partners with Tines to Scale and Accelerate Response to Insider Risk Events

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code42 Software, Inc., the Insider Risk Management (IRM) leader, today announced that it is working with Tines, a no-code automation platform for security teams. Through a new partnership between Code42 and Tines, mutual customers gain the speed and scale to accelerate response to data leaks from insiders. Using the powerful automation capabilities of Tines, customers can triage, contain and escalate high-risk file activities detected by the Code42® Incydr™ product. Templated Incydr and Tines Stories give security teams a repeatable way to protect their valued corporate data from employee-driven exposure, leak and theft, and improve their organization’s Insider Risk posture.

“To effectively protect valuable IP, like source code, product plans and personnel data, security teams must do two things well. They have to react quickly to high-priority Insider Risk alerts, and use effective, repeatable processes to deliver the most appropriate response. Speed and scalability are especially crucial when 83% of security teams are overwhelmed with the volume of alerts and complexity of tools,” said Ananth Appathurai, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and ecosystem for Code42. “The Incydr and Tines partnership will benefit over-capacity security teams, and save valuable time and resources when addressing high-volume data exposure, loss and leak events.”

The integration allows security teams to:

Automate the triage and containment of data risk events with response controls that correspond to the severity of an event.

Speed time-to-respond to data risk events without expanding the size of teams or overloading security analysts.

Get more from their tech stack by ensuring their Incydr and Tines environments work seamlessly together to speed detection and response of data exfiltration events.

Use and customize pre-built Incydr and Tines Stories to elevate scalability, automatically open tickets, take predefined response actions based on event severity, and export Incydr data to document investigations.

Take advantage of extensible automation options and connect Tines via API, allowing organizations to easily maintain or evolve their security processes for Insider Risk response.

“Industry research estimates that the number of unfilled cybersecurity jobs worldwide grew 350% between 2013 and 2021, from one million to 3.5 million, a trend that is expected to continue unabated for the next half decade. For under-resourced security teams, no-code automation is integral to their ability to meet their organizations’ security expectations,” said Eoin Hinchy, co-founder and CEO of Tines. “This partnership offers tangible benefits that help elevate data protection programs, keep trade secrets, IP, and other valued corporate data secure, and helps organizations improve their security postures without needing to rely on developers.”

Code42 Incydr: The Industry’s Leading Data Security Product for Exfiltration Detection

Incydr is an Insider Risk Management solution that provides the visibility, context and controls needed to stop data leak and IP theft. Organizations use Incydr to detect and respond to data exposure and exfiltration from corporate computer, cloud and email systems. It deploys in hours so security teams can address material risk to the business in a matter of days and drive the secure work habits needed to decrease how often employees put data at risk in the future.

Availability

This connection is available at no additional cost to joint Code42 and Tines customers. Learn more about the integration on the Code42 site.

About Tines

Tines is no-code automation for security teams. It’s the only platform that bypasses the need for programming skills, delivering powerful automation straight into the hands of front-line analysts and operators. Tines brings an impact-first approach to all teams, securely automating thousands of mission-critical workflows per day across a diverse range of customers, including Coinbase, Sophos, Kayak, Databricks, McKesson, and Canva. The company was founded in 2018 in Dublin, Ireland, by former security practitioners Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella, and has offices in Dublin, Boston, and Sydney.

About Code42

Code42 is the leader in Insider Risk Management (IRM), offering end-to-end data loss detection and response solutions. The Code42 Incydr product is native to the cloud and rapidly detects data exposure, loss, leak and theft as well as speeds incident response – all without lengthy deployments, complex policy management or blocking employee productivity. Accelerating the effectiveness of Insider Risk programs are the Code42 Instructor microlearning solution, and Code42’s full suite of expert services.

With Code42, security professionals can protect corporate data and reduce insider risk while fostering an open and collaborative culture for employees. Designed to meet regulatory control requirements, Code42’s IRM solution is FEDRAMP authorized and can be configured for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI and other compliance frameworks. Innovative organizations, including the fastest-growing security companies, rely on Code42 to safeguard their ideas. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and backed by Accel Partners, JMI Equity, NewView and Split Rock Partners. Code42 has played a defining role in developing a vision and requirements for the IRM category – now recognized by Gartner, IDC and Forrester – and is a founding member of the annual Insider Risk Summit and Insider Risk Community.

The Company has several offices across the United States and its clients include large multinational organizations, such as CrowdStrike, Exabeam, BAYADA Home Health Care, Lending Club, MacDonald-Miller, MACOM, North Highland, Ping Identity, Shape Technologies, Snowflake, University of Georgia, User Testing, UTEX and Xactly.

