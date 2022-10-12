Hinge Health surpasses 1,000 enterprise customers, now accessible to 21 million lives

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hinge Health announces that it has crossed over 1,000 self-insured employer customers just 12 months after reaching the 500 customer milestone. The company has added more customers in the past 12 months than in the prior 7 years combined. Including fully-insured groups and other risk pools, over 21 million lives across tens of thousands of employers from every major private and public sector now have access to Hinge Health.

At a time of economic uncertainty coupled with a tight labor market, more employers than ever are turning to Hinge Health’s Digital MSK Clinic to reduce claim costs while attracting and retaining employees through a better benefits experience. Four in five employers, 90% of the health plans, and the top-3 PBMs with a digital MSK solution have partnered with Hinge Health.

“We’re humbled by the trust our enterprise partners have shown in allowing us to deliver accessible back and joint care to millions of people,” said Daniel Perez, co-founder and CEO, Hinge Health. “We promise to never take their trust for granted, as we continue to invest in creating the best member experience, superior clinical outcomes, and reducing avoidable costs.”

Enterprises continue to choose Hinge Health for its relentless focus on driving groundbreaking innovations in the MSK space that includes:

End-to-end MSK care accessible through a single app

Nationally accessible Women’s Pelvic Health program to address an enormous care gap, available through a member’s existing Hinge Health experience

Industry-leading motion technology combining wearable sensors and computer vision to deliver at-home exercise therapy with real-time feedback

Enso – the most advanced nerve stimulation device for effective, non-addictive pain relief

HingeConnect to integrate with 1 million in-person providers allowing real-time intervention when a member is referred for surgery or prescribed opiates

“As one of Hinge Health’s first customers we weren’t sure of the impact the offering would have on our associates,” said Joe Tonolio, senior director of benefits, US Foods. “But after 5 years with Hinge Health, they remain one of our best benefits decisions. Hinge Health’s solution is a great example of supporting the US Foods cultural belief of You Matter.”

Hinge Health has published 9 peer-reviewed publications on pain reduction outcomes and 3 independently validated ROI studies. The latest among them is the industry’s largest medical claims analysis across 136 employer groups, which found a $2,387 cost savings per participant enrolled in the company’s Digital MSK Clinic.

“Digital MSK care has the potential to transform chronic pain treatment for millions across America,” said Dr. D.J. Kennedy, M.D., professor and chair of physical medicine and rehabilitation, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Hinge Health has gone beyond convenient care access to deliver a clinically superior program to its members. It has set the standard for the whole industry.

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health is building the world’s most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. It is now the leading Digital MSK Clinic, used by four in five employers and 90% of health plans with a digital MSK solution. Hinge Health reduces MSK pain, surgeries, and opioid use by pairing advanced wearable sensors and computer vision technology with a comprehensive clinical care team of physical therapists, physicians, and board-certified health coaches. Hinge Health’s HingeConnect integrates with 1 million+ in-person providers and enables real-time interventions for elective MSK surgeries, driving proven medical claims reduction. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is widely trusted by leading organizations, including Land O’Lakes, L.L. Bean, Salesforce, Self-Insured Schools of California, Southern Company, State of New Jersey, US Foods, and Verizon. Learn more at http://www.hingehealth.com.