Sprinklr Partners with Abu Dhabi Digital Authority to Adopt and Scale Unified-CXM Programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority to help Abu Dhabi Government Entities (ADGEs) adopt and scale unified CX programs to improve citizen experiences and engagement across the region.

“This partnership is critical as it will lead to more transparent and collaborative governance approaches that boost resident engagement, enhance the decision-making processes as well strengthen relevance, responsiveness, and accountability of government entities,” said His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority.

Many of the world’s most iconic enterprise brands and largest public organizations leverage Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform to help ensure every customer and citizen experience on 30+ digital channels is delivered on-schedule, on-brand, and on-target. Partnering with ADDA, Sprinklr can simplify the pricing and procurement process to more easily bring solutions to market for ADGEs across the country and continue to scale its presence in the region. By reducing complexity to focus on the resident journey and their needs, the new Unified-CXM programs will provide seamless engagement between residents and government services.

“The rise of modern digital and social channels has transformed the customer and citizen journey — creating an infinitely more interactive, immediate, and personalized path,” said Sprinklr Founder & CEO, Ragy Thomas. “With this partnership, Sprinklr can bring our Unified-CXM platform to market to help organizations in Abu Dhabi deliver citizen experiences that flow seamlessly from one channel to the next delivering instant, personalized attention at scale.”

Aysha Al Marzouqi, The Executive Director of the Government Services Sector at Abu Digital Authority, said, “Enhancing the digital capabilities across Abu Dhabi Government entities is fundamental to what we do at ADDA. Our vision is to enable the digital transformation of all Abu Dhabi government entities, using emerging technologies and delivering pioneering government services and solutions. Our partnership with Sprinklr will reinforce our commitment to creating a world-class digital ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.”

On October 12, 2022 in the presence of H.E. Mohamad Askar, Director General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Paul Ohls, Chief Revenue officer of Sprinklr, the two organizations held a signing ceremony to celebrate the launch of the partnership during GITEX Global 2022 being held at World Trade Center in Dubai.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.