P.volve Launches First-Ever Exercise Program for Women Undergoing In Vitro Fertilization and Other Assisted Reproduction Treatments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness for women, announced today that it has launched Moving During Fertility Treatment, the first-ever exercise program designed for women undergoing ovarian stimulation and retrieval, part of the egg donation, egg freezing and in vitro fertilization process.

“One in eight women will require some kind of assisted reproduction, and many have been told that they should not exercise while undergoing in vitro fertilization and other treatments because some types of movement are not safe during this period,” said Julie Cartwright, president of P.volve. “However, for those who enjoy the benefits of exercise, it can be stressful to cut it out of their lives entirely. Our Moving During Fertility Treatment series provides women with a doctor-approved way to keep exercising and enjoy the psychological and physical benefits of movement.”

Ovarian stimulation causes the ovaries to increase in size—sometimes by up to three- or four-fold. Some exercises, such as twists, jumps and other pelvic movements, can cause an enlarged ovary to twist around its blood supply, resulting in ovarian torsion. Ovarian torsion is a surgical emergency and can lead to the loss of an ovary. P.volve’s Moving During Fertility Treatment exercises are designed to lessen the risk of torsion, allowing women to exercise safely.

P.volve’s Moving During Fertility Treatment series is intended for already-active women undergoing ovarian stimulation who desire continued movement for its physical as well as emotional benefits. The Moving During Fertility Treatment series includes workouts and stretches that are aligned with each woman’s progress through fertility treatments as well as educational talks and meditations to make sure women are armed with the right tools during this process.

The Moving During Fertility Treatment series was designed by Maeve McEwan, P.volve Lead Trainer and Director of Programming, and Dr. Shannon DeVore, MD, the Reproductive Endocrinologist on P.volve’s Clinical Advisory Board, in partnership with Spring Fertility and its fertility specialist, Dr. Kolbe Hancock. It is part of P.volve’s focus on lifelong health and wellness, and promotes continued fitness throughout the pre-conception period for women whose doctors have cleared them to exercise.

“One of the most commonly asked questions is about working out during the ovarian stimulation process,” said Dr. DeVore, who also is Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. “While not all exercise is safe, women who already prioritize daily movement are encouraged to continue to do so safely during this stressful period. With their doctors’ approval, the Moving During Fertility Treatment series empowers women to continue exercising throughout their treatment.”

For more information about the Moving During Fertility Treatment series, please visit www.pvolve.com/pages/exercises-and-fertility-treatment.

