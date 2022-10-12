Streakwave Australia Introduces Tarana’s Next-Generation Fixed Wireless Access (ngFWA) Platform, Becomes First Official G1 Distributor in the Region

Streakwave and Tarana will provide high-speed internet to previously underserved communities with the unprecedented capabilities and deployment ease of Gigabit 1 (G1.) (Photo: Business Wire)

MELBOURNE, Australia & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Streakwave, a value-added distributor of wireless communication equipment, and Tarana, a company leading the next generation of fixed wireless access technology, today announced their partnership to leverage Tarana’s G1 platform for wireless internet service providers (WISPs), managed service providers (MSPs), and other point to multi-point wireless network operators throughout Australia. Streakwave is the first official distributor of Tarana G1 in Australia and the Pacific Islands.

Since their founding in 2013, Streakwave has provided customers with the most innovative and cutting-edge wireless network solutions. The addition of Tarana to their portfolio is exactly that. Capable of delivering quality connectivity in non-line-of-sight (NLoS) scenarios — a major limitation of previous technologies — the G1 platform allows operators to significantly expand their network scopes, all while remaining faster and far less costly to deploy than fiber optics.

Given their global presence, Streakwave prioritizes wireless solutions that perform well in a variety of environments, so G1’s ability to operate in noisy spectrum is a natural fit. Over a decade of R&D went into Tarana’s first-of-its-kind, true interference cancellation in the 5GHz band. The company also plans to release 6 GHz G1 radio models next year.

Further, Tarana recently announced updates to its platform that double network speeds through the introduction of two additional 40-Megahertz carriers. Tarana solutions deliver up to 1.6 Gbps of aggregate capacity per link. Before joining forces with the company, Streakwave reported many of their customers inquiring when they could get their hands on Tarana’s ngFWA solution.

Streakwave CEO Davin Spunner noted, “G1 is an excellent addition to our portfolio and the new generation of wireless technology. Tarana’s products are equipped with all of the capabilities needed for WISPs to deliver exceptional speed and range to customers, without the complexity of prior solutions.”

Basil Alwan, Tarana CEO, added, “We are pleased to bring G1 to the Australian market with Streakwave. Streakwave’s commitment to enabling their customers with the latest wireless innovations is crucial for closing the digital divide. G1 will accelerate progress towards this all-important goal.”

Learn more about the partnership and how you can purchase Tarana G1 through Streakwave Australia at CommsConnect (Booth #53) in Melbourne from October 18-20.

About Streakwave

Streakwave is a value-added distributor of wireless communication technologies with corporate headquarters in Melbourne and a distribution facility in Victoria. Streakwave offers a complete line of wireless broadband network equipment, microwave radios, telecommunication solutions, IP surveillance/security systems, surge protection and power management technologies from top-tier manufacturers. Learn more at https://streakwave.com.au/.

About Tarana

Tarana is on a mission to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access to the world. With a decade of research and more than $400M of investment, the Tarana engineering team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). G1 delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using both licensed and unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has already been embraced by over 190 service providers globally. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Visit www.taranawireless.com for more on G1.