Material and Snowflake announce partnership, powering data-driven security for Office 365 and Google Workspace

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Material Security, known and loved in the security community for its modern approach to protecting sensitive data in Office 365 and Google Workspace, announced today a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and investment from Snowflake Ventures.

Joint customers can now seamlessly merge Office 365 and Google Workspace data with existing security and business datasets in the Snowflake Data Cloud for smarter posture management, incident response, and threat detection. They can also benefit from Material’s risk analytics, search, and defense-in-depth capabilities while retaining full control of their business data in a unified data platform.

“Office 365 and Google Workspace accounts contain some of the most sensitive information that any business owns, and attacks on them, especially via email, continue to grow in sophistication. The combination of Snowflake and Material Security provides a strong defense against these attacks and continues our aim to bring more and more security capabilities to the Data Cloud,” said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake.

Material recently reached a $1.1 billion valuation only two years after the launch of its risk analysis and mitigation platform, which helps IT and Security teams discover security gaps, classify and protect sensitive content, and supercharge investigations with powerful search, analysis, and automation tools. The latest strategic investment by Snowflake will help provide the following benefits to shared customers:

Streaming data from critical apps into Snowflake: Get near real-time data in Snowflake from environments like Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace, Okta, or Slack.

Get near real-time data in Snowflake from environments like Microsoft Office 365, Google Workspace, Okta, or Slack. Risk Analysis: Uncover and alert on foundational risks in corporate environments like MFA gaps, sensitive data handling, Shadow IT, third-party exposure, and more.

Uncover and alert on foundational risks in corporate environments like MFA gaps, sensitive data handling, Shadow IT, third-party exposure, and more. Fast, powerful search: Empower Security, IT, and Legal to safely search across billions of pieces of application content like emails (even across multiple Microsoft or Google environments) in one place.

Empower Security, IT, and Legal to safely search across billions of pieces of application content like emails (even across multiple Microsoft or Google environments) in one place. Sensitive data classification and protection: Identify and classify sensitive data in data archives such as email inboxes. Protect sensitive data from attackers or malicious insiders with secure content access workflows powered by your existing identity provider.

Identify and classify sensitive data in data archives such as email inboxes. Protect sensitive data from attackers or malicious insiders with secure content access workflows powered by your existing identity provider. Phishing protection and automation: Automate expensive and tedious investigations and allow users to protect each other from malicious messages that bypass traditional defenses.

“Within the technology industry Snowflake is widely admired as much for the strength of its business as for the strength of its technology,” said Ryan Noon, CEO & Co-Founder, Material. “Nevertheless it’s still remarkable to me how farsighted and detailed their vision has been in security over the last few years. We look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Material’s integration with Snowflake is now generally available. Customers can use their existing Snowflake instance or Material can provision a new instance for new Snowflake customers. To learn more, contact Material or your Snowflake representative.

About Material Security

Material Security works with customers like Mars, Fox, MassMutual, Lyft, and DoorDash to provide risk analysis, protection, and security infrastructure for Office 365 and Google Workspace. It is known and loved in the security community for its modern approach to protecting cloud email. Material connects in minutes to Microsoft and Google environments to analyze risk, protect data, automatically investigate incidents, and crowdsource risk mitigation. It also integrates with identity providers like Okta, Duo, and Microsoft Azure AD to enable novel end-user workflows for accessing sensitive content.

The company was started in response to the 2016 Election hacks, is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, and Snowflake, and was recently valued at $1.1B. Material is single-tenant, can be deployed in the customer’s public cloud, and Material personnel do not need access to customer data. Material also protects the personal accounts of high-risk VIPs. https://material.security