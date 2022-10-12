DNA Script Extends Distributorships to Middle East to Expand Access to Same-day Enzymatic DNA Synthesis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DNA Script, a world leader in Enzymatic DNA Synthesis (EDS) for DNA on demand, has signed distribution agreements in the Middle East with Gulf Scientific Corporation (Bahrain, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and UAE) and Eisenberg Ltd. (Israel) to expand its worldwide footprint of sales, service and support. New distribution partner Kiko Tech, Ltd. (Japan) extends the company’s existing channel network in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Like APAC, the Middle East is experiencing significant genomic research growth with increased demand for synthetic biology tools. Earlier this year the company announced agreements with leading APAC biotechnology distributors covering China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and South Korea.

“We are pleased to follow through on our commercial expansion strategy and deliver a top quality sales and support experience to researchers and industry players as we build out DNA Script’s global channel network,” said DNA Script CEO and co-founder Thomas Ybert. “As the only company to commercialize an in-house DNA manufacturing capability that utilizes the power of EDS, we are committed to developing fast, reliable, best-in-class service and support to meet research needs around the world.”

DNA Script has developed and deployed EDS via the SYNTAX System benchtop instrument. The SYNTAX instrument prints ready-to-use oligos in-house, giving labs complete control over their oligo production and alleviating their need to wait for deliveries from third-party DNA service providers. Same-day synthesis enables researchers to iterate in a matter of hours, dramatically accelerating workflows across Sanger sequencing, rt-qPCR, NGS target enrichment, site-directed mutagenesis, CRISPR gene editing, gene assembly, F/ISH and more.

“We're very excited to be a distribution partner with DNA Script, a company pioneering a technology that shakes up the status quo — that is, ordering DNA from an external vendor — by empowering researchers to print custom DNA in house,” said Manaf Afyouni, Managing Director at Gulf Scientific Corporation. “The SYNTAX instrument and kits will enable researchers and scientists in the Middle East to better control their workflows for greater productivity and innovation, as well as accelerate results to discovery across genomics, synthetic biology and emerging personalized medicine applications.”

About DNA Script

Founded in 2014, DNA Script is a pioneering life sciences technology company developing a new, faster, more powerful and versatile way to design and manufacture nucleic acids. The company has developed an alternative to traditional DNA synthesis called Enzymatic DNA Synthesis, or EDS, allowing this technology to be accessible to labs with the first benchtop enzymatic synthesis instrument, the SYNTAX System. By putting DNA synthesis back in the lab, DNA Script aims to transform life sciences research through innovative technology that gives researchers unprecedented control and autonomy. www.dnascript.com.