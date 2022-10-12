LiveData Integrates Surgeon Preferences Into Surgical Workflow

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveData, the leading data-driven surgical care company, today announced the integration of PREFcards™, a cloud-based, surgical preference card system, to add operational efficiency and accuracy to surgical workflows. Combining LiveData’s field-proven PeriOp Manager with PREFcards will increase surgeon satisfaction and lower procedure costs while continuing to enhance patient safety, mitigate the impact of staff shortages, and meet the rising demand for operating room (OR) time.

LiveData and PREFcards will be demonstrating at the OR Manager Conference in Booth 326. The event will be held next week, Oct. 17-19, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver.

Preference cards are catalogs of the specific tools, supplies, and OR setup that a surgeon prefers for a particular type of surgical case. Until recently, these preferences were captured in handwritten notes that were hard to read, cumbersome to update, and did not provide the detail needed for staff to make efficient, cost-effective decisions. As a cloud-based solution, PREFcards can be accessed from any laptop, desktop, mobile phone, or tablet. Further, pre-op teams are able to customize every aspect of how each surgeon’s cards are organized.

“Every surgeon we talk to about preference cards has voiced that the right card can be as valuable as any single item on the card,” said LiveData CEO Jeff Robbins. “PREFcards shares our vision of increasing surgeon efficiency, protecting operating margins, and enhancing patient safety. We are well aligned to meet this pressing need.”

“PREFcards addresses the challenges associated with the labor-intensive workflow of creating and managing preference cards,” said Ethan Nobbs, PREFcards CEO. “Scrub techs love the ability to add pictures of the back table, surgeons love that their cards are always up to date, and administrators love the ability to generate real-time reports such as procedure cost comparisons and surgeon contribution margins. But at the end of the day, it’s really about the supply and labor savings that our clients are seeing in the OR.”

LiveData PeriOp Manager provides real-time situational awareness to optimize the perioperative experience for patients, their families, clinicians, and the OR support team. It simplifies scheduling, provides real-time data on patient progress and operational status to improve communication, and gathers data to help streamline workflows and empower clinical teams to deliver the best care.

“Virtually every hospital is grappling with how to restore their elective surgery calendars, especially considering the perioperative staff shortages affecting many providers,” added Robbins. “We’re excited to be in person at ORMC this year, showcasing the LiveData PeriOp Manager product suite and learning more about how we can help hospital and ambulatory surgery center leaders with the challenges they face.”

About PREFcards

PREFcards is a cloud-based surgical preference card solution that increases efficiency and reduces waste in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. It offers a full suite of tools and services to convert existing preference cards to digital versions, integrate with inventory and scheduling software, create and manage preference cards, and view real-time case cost and usage reports. PREFcards retools the whole perioperative workflow, empowering surgical staff to keep cards updated and accurately track supplies. For more information, please visit www.prefcards.com.

About LiveData

LiveData, Inc. is the leading provider of data-driven surgical care that empowers and assists perioperative teams to optimize operating room performance, increase staff satisfaction, improve communications throughout a patient’s surgical journey, and enhance patient safety. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, LiveData has been selected to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare list for four consecutive years and named a Forbes Small Giant: One of the Top 25 Best Small Companies in 2019. For more information, please visit www.livedata.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

