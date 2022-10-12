Dufresne Improves Guest Experience Through Partnership With Extend, a Digital-First Market Leader in Product Protection Coverage

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier this month, Dufresne implemented a product protection program backed by industry leader Extend aimed to improve their guests' experience. The partnership marks Extend's first significant venture into Canada.

The new program will offer guests of Dufresne expanded coverage, faster decision-making, and extensive 24/7 support while maintaining the value and care the Canadian retailer has consistently demonstrated.

"We're constantly exploring opportunities to Make Life Better for our guests and scale up our operations as we expand Dufresne across Canada," said Kim Yost, President, Dufresne Furniture. "The service level Extend has provided our team has been incredible; an indication of the experience our guests can expect from our new warranty partner."

Extend’s digital-first platform, powered by AI technology and underwriting capabilities, resolves most claims in under a minute and provides a seamless, convenient end-to-end customer experience. A cornerstone of Extend's offering is its anytime claim submission and customized online portal. This digital offering ensures guests can start their claim process sooner and when convenient to them. In turn, this leads to faster customer responses and claim resolution.

“Customer experience is at the core of what we do at Extend. We’re excited about this partnership with Dufresne because of all the new opportunities it gives us to drive meaningful post-purchase customer experiences and peace of mind,” said Woodrow Levin, Extend’s CEO and co-founder.

The new Extend program went live on October 3 in all Dufresne locations. Dufresne will continue to honour guests' existing warranty promises. To find out more, visit www.dufresne.ca. To learn more about Extend, visit www.extend.com.

About Dufresne

Dufresne is a family-owned and operated Canadian home furnishings retailer specializing in mattresses, furniture, appliances, and accessories. Over their 36-year history, they strive to offer a unique and exceptional guest experience with a vision that wherever they may live, striving to create destinations for life’s most meaningful shared moments.

A proudly Canadian brand, Dufresne believes in supporting and caring for our teams, guests, and communities across this great country. As the foundation for the Dufresne Retail Solutions Group (dRSG), Dufresne helps independent retailers compete in their communities. As a supply partner for The North West Company, Dufresne provides affordable options to help families across Northern Canada furnish and love their homes. Dufresne’s working towards 50% of the furniture, mattresses, and appliances to be made in Canada to protect our environment and support our local economies. With the Dufresne retail stores across Manitoba, Ontario, and into Saskatchewan, we’ve provided training and jobs for 1000s of team members and supported dozens of charities to Make Life Better for all.

To find out more about Dufresne, visit www.dufresne.ca.

About Extend

Extend, a leading modern product protection platform, enables merchants to easily offer protection plans and deliver an elegant support experience to end customers. Through its AI-driven technology, Extend handles everything from offer merchandising and optimization, to replacement or reimbursement resolutions and delivering seamless end-to-end customer experiences. The company's API-first solution has reinvented the antiquated extended warranty and shipping protection industries by eliminating many of the issues customers face with legacy providers, boosting customer confidence and retention. Extend works with over 800 leading manufacturers and retailers across multiple industries such as electronics, furniture, jewelry, sports and fitness, auto parts, and more.

Extend is backed by industry-leading venture capital firms and financial companies including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Amex Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, PayPal Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, Nationwide, Tomales Bay Capital, Launchpad Capital, and 40 North.

The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit extend.com.