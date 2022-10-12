Zip Partners With Sage to Unify Procurement and Accounting Workflows

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, today announced a new partnership with Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Zip integration for Sage Intacct automates vendor creation and ensures daily synchronization of records across the two platforms. Joint customers can easily maintain a more complete, up-to-date vendor record, which significantly streamlines workflows across historically disparate procurement and accounting/ERP systems and processes.

“ As the volume of spend requests and approvals continues to skyrocket for modern businesses, maintaining accurate and consistent records across core business systems is no small feat,” said Rujul Zaparde, co-founder and CEO of Zip. “ Our connector with Sage Intacct allows joint customers to eliminate much of the time-consuming work that can create significant headaches and bring innovation to a halt. By partnering with industry innovators like Sage, we’re able to bring together two best-in-class solutions to make our customers’ lives easier.”

Zip provides an effortless welcome experience for any employee to request a business-related purchase; orchestration of that purchase through complex, cross-functional approval workflows; and complete visibility for all stakeholders throughout the process. The platform’s modern user experience improves the adoption of procurement processes and can reduce spend request cycle time by more than 35%.

Upon configuration of the Zip-Sage Intacct connector, Zip initiates a daily sync process with Sage Intacct to various sync entities, locations, segments and existing vendor lists. When Zip users submit a purchase request with a new vendor, an approval workflow to onboard and approve the vendor will appear and prompt the user to create a new vendor record in Sage Intacct. Users are then automatically provided with the necessary data from Zip to build out and complete the vendor record. Approvals in Zip for spend can proceed in parallel, across data security, IT, legal and other teams.

“ Companies today need to be able to use software to their advantage without creating additional complexity or manual work that can slow down their business,” said Melody Williams, Sage’s head of business development for Sage Intacct. “ Zip’s integration with Sage Intacct enables our joint customers to automatically maintain accurate and reliable records across procurement and accounting workflows, freeing up more time for strategic initiatives.”

Zip is attending Sage Transform from October 12-14, 2022 as a Gold sponsor. Sage Transform is an exclusive event for the Sage Intacct network of customers, partners and industry experts.

About Zip

Zip is the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution. Providing a single platform for any employee to initiate a purchase or vendor request, Zip helps businesses gain clear and timely visibility across all purchases, while dramatically improving the employee experience. The platform’s no-code configuration and intelligent workflows integrated across disparate systems enable businesses to automatically route requests for faster approval across finance, legal, procurement, IT, security and other teams. Leading enterprises and high-growth startups like Databricks, Canva, Airtable, Webflow and over 100 others use Zip to streamline their procurement processes while delighting their business users.