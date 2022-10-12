Barnes & Noble Education and University of Memphis to Launch Tigers SmartStart, a BNC First Day® Complete Program, to Enhance Student Success

BASKING RIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes and Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and leading solutions provider for the education industry, today announced the upcoming launch of First Day® Complete at University of Memphis (UofM). Starting October 10, 2022, Barnes & Noble College (BNC), which operates BNED’s campus bookstores and associated school branded e-commerce sites, began to manage all course materials, retail merchandise and online bookstore services for UofM, and will be implementing Tigers SmartStart for nearly 22,000 UofM students for the Spring 2023 Term.

With BNC as its new bookstore operator, UofM will offer an expanded assortment of logo apparel and gifts, school supplies, technology, convenience items and more. Through its strategic alliance with Fanatics and Lids, BNC will deliver an unparalleled best-in-class assortment of apparel and an exceptional retail experience to the UofM community. Merchandise will be available in store and online through the website , delivered with a dynamic and personalized experience for students, alumni and fans.

With the launch of Tigers SmartStart in Spring 2023, UofM students will have access to all required textbooks, lab manuals, access codes, digital materials and electronic books in a convenient bundle before the first day of class at average student savings of between 35-50% on the cost of course materials during their undergraduate career. Tigers SmartStart will allow undergraduate students to receive these required course materials at a rate of $24 per credit hour, regardless of how much each item costs to purchase separately.

By delivering all course materials via one highly convenient concierge service, Tigers SmartStart ensures students have access to all their required course materials on or before the first day of class, allowing them to engage with course content from day one, making them better prepared and facilitating their academic success. The program also offers academic freedom for faculty by allowing them to select the best course materials for their curriculum and leverage BNC’s deep relationships with more than 6,000 publishers, creating a one-stop, simplified experience.

“We are excited about our partnership with UofM as we implement Tigers SmartStart to enhance student outcomes,” said Jonathan Shar, President, Barnes & Noble College. “Tigers SmartStart ensures students are prepared to begin learning on day one, driving greater student success while also offering a more affordable and convenient way for students to obtain their course materials. We support UofM’s mission of providing the highest quality education, and through this partnership, we will provide a wide range of academic solutions and a seamless retail experience to help to drive success for UofM’s students in the classroom and beyond. We look forward to working with UofM and our other partner schools to continue delivering solutions that empower academic success for all students.”

“Access and affordability for students are among our core principles at the University of Memphis, and this initiative aligns perfectly with those efforts,” said UofM Interim Provost Abby Parrill-Baker. “We are excited to partner with Barnes & Noble College, and we appreciate their commitment to providing pathways for student success on our campus and across the country.”

With Tigers SmartStart, instead of purchasing course materials a la carte, the cost is included in each student’s account when tuition is charged. In December 2022, students will receive an email from the UofM bookstore prompting them to select their preferred delivery method for their fall semester materials. The bookstore will prepare materials for each student and notify them when materials are available for in-store pickup or have shipped. Digital materials will be automatically delivered to students.

Hear what students, faculty and administrators had to say about their experiences using First Day Complete and how it has made a positive impact at their institutions. Watch the video, here.

For more information about BNC’s First Day Complete, visit, www.bncollege.com/academic-solutions/first-day-complete/.

