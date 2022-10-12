Pura Partners With Popular Home Brand, Studio McGee, for a New Collection of Fragrances

Shea McGee of Studio McGee with one of the four fragrances from their Pura Collection. (Photo: Business Wire)

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Smart Home Fragrance company Pura announces their partnership with Syd & Shea McGee of Studio McGee, the Interior Design Studio and stars of Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover show, for a collection of four fragrances. These scents were developed to bring the same harmonious aesthetic and comfort that Studio McGee brings into every home they design and will be compatible with the signature Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser.

The Pura Smart Fragrance Diffuser plugs into any US-based outlet and uses Bluetooth technology to connect to an accompanying app so customers can control the scent strength and scheduling, and even switch between scents. Founders Richie Stapler and Bruno Lima designed Pura to be a sleek piece of decor to enhance any room’s style and theme, something that Shea McGee has appreciated for many years.

When creating the scents, Pura’s Chief Fragrance Officer, Mara Dumski said, “We were so excited to work with Shea to develop scents that would finish a space, because creating fragrance is so similar to creating a design for a room. She wanted something elevated and approachable, relaxed, traditional, and coastal, and having those values to share with the perfumers helped in creating something unique and special that would bring comfort and beauty into the home.”

When discussing this partnership, Shea said, “I am so elated about it. [This] product is something I have used and loved for years and so this collaboration is a dream come true!”

The fragrances that will be included in this collection are as follows:

Wild Sage: Crisp, energizing air and aromatic clary sage join with warmer notes of fig and sandalwood to create a fragrance that feels naturally and beautifully balanced.

Santal Vanilla: An alluring mix of almond, white cardamom, and sandalwood, this fragrance brings a romantic, relaxed feeling to any space.

Sea Salt Driftwood: Salted elements join with notes of citrus, airy driftwood, and amber to create a dreamy coastal escape.

White Bergamot: Citrus, greens, and woods effortlessly come together for a fragrance that’s modern yet artfully understated.

These fragrances retail for $16 each and will be sold on McGee & Co. and www.Pura.com. Pura is also a part of the Impact affiliate network.

About Pura:

Pura was inspired by its founders' vision: empower people to control the scent of their homes anywhere, anytime, from the convenience of their smartphones. Each of Pura's designer-grade fragrances are formulated with only the finest, responsibly sourced ingredients to meet the highest standards in the industry. Since its 2018 launch, Pura quickly established itself as the number one smart home fragrance diffuser brand. Pura’s luxury partnerships include fragrance collaborations with capri BLUE, NEST New York, LAFCO, and more.

About Studio McGee:

McGee & Co. is an interior brand created by Studio McGee. Offering designer pieces that make the home look (and feel) truly beautiful, we have curated and designed every product in our catalogue alongside Shea McGee.