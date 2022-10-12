FitXR and Myprotein Join Forces Creating the Power Your Potential Challenge

NEW YORK & MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FitXR, the preeminent VR fitness app, and Myprotein, the leading sports nutrition brand, have teamed up to create the Power Your Potential Challenge. Featuring five classes led by trainer Billy D, FitXR members who complete all classes within 10 days (October 17 - 26) will unlock a discount code to use on Myprotein.com and will be entered into a drawing to win Myprotein merchandise (US/UK residents only).

Myprotein is offering a 30-day free trial of FitXR via redeemable codes to encourage movement amongst their customers. Users can obtain a code by making a purchase on Myprotein.com (in the US, Canada, UK & Japan) between October 10 - 23 and adding the offer to their basket at checkout. In addition, Myprotein and FitXR will run a competition on their social media channels in which three lucky winners will be randomly selected to receive a Meta Quest 2 headset and a 12-month FitXR membership.

FitXR is the future of home workouts. With an ever-growing on-demand library of Box, HIIT and Dance classes, FitXR offers fitness options for everyone. The virtual workout classes led by world-class fitness trainers deliver real results, allowing FitXR members to find their fit from the comfort of home. FitXR is also the only VR fitness app with a multiplayer feature, allowing members to workout anywhere in real-time with friends.

Myprotein is a leading sports nutrition brand, delivering a range of quality products including protein powder, vitamins and minerals, high-protein foods, snack alternatives and performance activewear. The brand works to inspire people of all ages and genders to believe in their fitness potential, then fuel them to achieve it.

“The coming together of two like-minded companies to create a partnership that lives in the Metaverse is a testament to its unparalleled ability to build connection and community across the globe,” said Sam Cole, CEO & CO-Founder of FitXR. “In creating the Power Your Potential Challenge, FitXR and Myprotein are delivering on exactly what the Metaverse is meant to be - a place where people can enhance their personal growth through digital foundations.”

“We’re thrilled to have Myprotein integrated into the immersive virtual fitness experience that is FitXR,” said Neil Mistry, CEO of Myprotein. “We know our Myprotein community will find value in the extensive workout classes that FitXR has to offer. It is also our hope that FitXR members old and new find the Power Your Potential Challenge a great catalyst to creating new, healthy workout habits with the help of Myprotein.”

Visit here to learn more about FitXR and here to learn more about Myprotein.

About FitXR

FitXR merges immersive VR with total body workouts designed by top fitness experts. Dedicated to making fitness more fun and accessible for everyone, FitXR offers classes within three distinct workout studios - Box, Dance and HIIT. FitXR is the only VR fitness app that provides a truly engaging, multiplayer experience with constantly refreshed classes, environments and music. FitXR is available on the Meta Quest.

About THG Nutrition:

THG Nutrition is a group of digital-first Nutrition brands, which includes the world’s largest online sports nutrition brand Myprotein, and its family of brands (Myvegan, Myvitamins, MP Clothing and Myprotein Pro), with a vertically integrated business model, supported by six THG production facilities.

About THG (www.THG.com):

THG is a vertically integrated, global digital-first consumer brands group, retailing its own beauty and nutrition brands, plus leading third-party brands, via its proprietary, end-to-end, ecommerce technology, infrastructure, and brand-building platform (THG Ingenuity). THG operates through the following businesses: THG Nutrition, THG Beauty, THG Ingenuity, THG OnDemand and Luxury D2C websites including Coggles, AllSole and MyBag, as well as THG Experience.