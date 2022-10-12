Continue AI Launches Sustainability Intelligence Platform with $5.7M Seed Round

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continue AI, a sustainability intelligence platform, today announced it raised $5.7M in seed funding. Through the use of proprietary artificial intelligence, Continue AI is building the largest sustainability database in the world to help the world’s leading companies reach their sustainability goals using actionable insights and action plans. The funding was led by Grove Ventures and Maple Capital, with participation from Ride Ventures, Liquid2, and Kindergarten Ventures.

A focus on sustainability has become crucial for corporate strategy. It ensures organizations build resilience against environmental and social changes and mitigate negative impacts. The use of ESG frameworks has rapidly gained momentum helping companies manage sustainability issues. However, an overwhelming amount of data and a lack of technology has made it extremely difficult for organizations to make data-driven decisions. Additionally, due to existing knowledge gaps, corporations have to rely on consultants to bring the necessary expertise into their organization. Continue AI is changing this by analyzing millions of data points to deliver concrete insights that provide real action plans that leaders can implement across their organizations to achieve sustainability goals and adhere to ESG compliance requirements.

“Continue AI was born out of the need for organizations to strengthen their in-house sustainability expertise in order to actively transform the way they operate, however most of them lack the knowledge or tools to do so,” said CEO and cofounder Beeri Amiel. “Through our platform, we’re able to harness the power of data to provide a new layer of sustainability intelligence business leaders never had before to mobilize companies into sustainable action and create incredibly meaningful change.”

Along with the strategic data analysis, Continue AI enables companies to continuously stay ahead of stakeholder expectations while navigating the ESG cycle from start to finish. As Continue AI grows, the company will continue to build its technology stack to enable sustainability leaders to focus their resources on what is most important— creating a better future.

“Business leaders know that a successful long-term strategy must marry increased profitability with sustainability,” said Lotan Levkowitz, General Partner at Grove Ventures. "Continue AI's data-driven approach already shows unprecedented results in efficiently accelerating enterprises along their paths to sustainability. We believe their platform will be fundamental in the transformation into a more sustainable economy.”

Continue AI’s client roster includes multiple Fortune 500 and public companies including Royal Caribbean.

“At Royal Caribbean Group, one of the most challenging areas for our sustainability team has been how we can best utilize data to make key decisions,” said Silvia Garrigo, Chief ESG Officer at Royal Caribbean. “As a customer of Continue AI, using its groundbreaking platform enables us to not only make these critical data-driven decisions but also to implement solutions that will have a meaningful impact on our business and the world.”

About Continue AI

Continue AI was founded by Beeri Amiel, Alon Arad, and Yonatan Maor to harness the power of data and become a strategic compass for sustainability leaders. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence to synthesize millions of data points to enable corporations to build roadmaps and provide recommended actions to empower them to make data-driven decisions to achieve their goals. With Continue AI’s guidance, large corporations can improve resilience to environmental and social changes, increase shareholder value and attract top talent– all while creating a more sustainable future.