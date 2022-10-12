Raspberry Blush 2008-30 Takes Center Stage as the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2023

Debuting today, electro-funk duo Chromeo’s new song, ‘Raspberry Blush’ celebrates the positivity, charisma and enjoyment of life that both color and music can influence. (Photo: Business Wire)

Explore the intersection of music, color and emotion with a bold Color Trends 2023 palette that demands to be noticed. (Video: Business Wire)

Benjamin Moore released its Color of the Year 2023 as Raspberry Blush 2008-30, a saturated red-orange that enlivens our surroundings while awakening our senses with charismatic color. (Photo: Business Wire)

Benjamin Moore released its Color of the Year 2023 as Raspberry Blush 2008-30, a saturated red-orange that enlivens our surroundings while awakening our senses with charismatic color. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Moore, North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand, released its Color of the Year 2023 as Raspberry Blush 2008-30 – a saturated red-orange that enlivens our surroundings while awakening our senses with charismatic color. This vivacious color is unapologetic in its boldness as it encourages a confident color statement.

“People are ready to bring color back into the home, taking a step outside their color comfort zones,” said Andrea Magno, Color Marketing & Development Director at Benjamin Moore. “Raspberry Blush 2008-30 and the Color Trends 2023 palette empower the use of statement colors that deliver delight and personality, while transforming rooms for incredible results.”

To commemorate this year’s selection, Benjamin Moore enlisted renowned electro-funk duo Chromeo to underscore the upbeat and optimistic tone of the palette and the dynamic role color plays in self-expression, much like music. Debuting today, Chromeo’s new song, ‘Raspberry Blush’ celebrates the positivity and enjoyment of life that both color and music can influence. Designers and DIYers alike can experience the Color Trends 2023 palette at events taking place in select cities, and explore eight curated playlists that reflect the personality of each color and the spirit of the palette on Spotify.

Leaning into deeply saturated colors with undeniable charisma, the Color Trends 2023 palette celebrates the use of color to influence dramatic transformations. As living spaces are often an expression of individuality and personal style, the palette emboldens designers and homeowners to take color to unexpected places using eight Benjamin Moore paint colors:

Raspberry Blush 2008-30

Conch Shell 052

Wenge AF-180

Cinnamon 2174-20

New Age 1444

Starry Night Blue 2067-20

North Sea Green 2053-30

Savannah Green 2150-30

To learn more about the Benjamin Moore Color of the Year and Color Trends 2023 palette, order color samples or to locate a Benjamin Moore retailer, visit benjaminmoore.com. For more information, search #ColorTrends2023 on social media channels including Instagram (@benjaminmoore), Facebook (Benjamin Moore Paints), Pinterest (Benjamin Moore), YouTube (BenjaminMoorePaints), TikTok (benjaminmoore) and Twitter (@Benjamin_Moore).

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ultra Spec®, ben®, ADVANCE®, ARBORCOAT® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color collection of more than 3,500 colors, and its design tools for consumers and professionals alike, including the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio® app. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from 7,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States and Canada as well as 75 countries globally.