Mary Kay Inc. Advances Women’s Leadership in Conservation Through Virtual Learning Exchange

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and women’s empowerment, recently participated in a virtual learning exchange hosted by the Coral Triangle Center (CTC), The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the Coral Triangle Initiative on Coral Reefs, Fisheries and Food Security (CTI-CFF) Regional Secretariat.

The event, “Women Leaders Protecting the Coral Triangle's Threatened Biodiversity and Endangered Species,” spotlighted innovations and actions undertaken by women leaders across the Coral Triangle in protecting marine biodiversity as well as highlighting successful women-led initiatives in sustainable marine resource management and ocean protection. These initiatives focus on biodiversity protection, climate action, and marine protected area management linked to the global goal to protect 30% of the world’s oceans by 2030.

The Coral Triangle is home to some of the world’s most diverse and beautiful coral reefs and provides a habitat for more than 250 species of fish. However, many of the marine animals and ecosystems in the Coral Triangle are threatened by human activities.

Mary Kay joined panelists from CTC, CTI-CFF, TNC as well as WWF Malaysia, Conservation International, and the University of the Philippines Diliman to share inspiring stories in protecting sea turtles, dugongs, sharks, and fisheries sustainably.

Many of the projects Mary Kay supports achieve conservation success, gender equality, and economic empowerment in communities. In the Coral Triangle, Mary Kay has continued to partner with TNC and the women in Papua New Guinea and Mangoro Market Meri, a group that markets sustainable mangrove products, such as shellfish and mud crabs, while protecting mangroves from being harvested for their wood. This community receives training in leadership, financial literacy, and business management to generate much-needed income and employment opportunities, while also benefiting the mangrove ecosystem.

Mary Kay has also supported TNC’s work with KAWAKI in the Solomon Islands to protect sea turtles and conduct conservation education and community health programs in the Arnavon Community Marine Park, which has included conducting gender training with 30 park rangers, KAWAKI members, and other community stakeholders to understand and challenge gender-based norms that may inhibit women’s involvement in the park. Their conservation education and sanitation programs have reached 2,000 people in schools and local communities.

To read more about Mary Kay’s commitment to sustainability, visit marykayglobal.com/sustainability and download Mary Kay’s global sustainability strategy: Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

