US LBM Chooses Billtrust to Provide Enterprise-Wide Automated Accounts Receivable Capabilities

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced today that US LBM, the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the U.S., has chosen Billtrust as its enterprise-wide accounts receivable platform. By standardizing their automated accounts receivable capability with Billtrust, US LBM can grow electronic payments and maximize cash flow while optimizing the order-to-cash process.

Leveraging Billtrust Credit, Invoicing and Payments and Cash Application solutions, US LBM’s more than 400 locations nationwide are now able to provide B2B buyers with more digital payment options and an enhanced customer experience.

“Many of our local divisions have already seen AR automation success with Billtrust, and expanding our collaboration supports our growth strategy while driving substantial operating efficiency and improved cash flow,” said US LBM Executive Vice President and CFO Pat McGuiness. “Billtrust offers us an integrated solution which scales and standardizes our processes across the organization while supporting electronic invoicing and payments.”

“We are proud and thankful for the trust and belief that US LBM has in Billtrust,” said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. “This enterprise-wide collaboration will enable US LBM to centralize their digital transformation efforts and support strategic growth.”

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

About US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

