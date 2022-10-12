Ty Herndon and Shelly Fairchild Ring in the New Year at 1st Annual Toast the Rainbow Pride Party at City Winery

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eQuality Events and RNBW Queer Music Collective announced today that country music icons Ty Herndon and Shelly Fairchild are headlining the first annual Toast the Rainbow Party on New Year’s Eve at City Winery’s Lounge in Nashville, Tennessee. Toast the Rainbow will be the premier Pride social event on New Year’s Eve, with two shows planned and six amazing artists performing.

“Ty and I cannot wait to spend New Year’s Eve at City Winery as part of Toast the Rainbow,” said Fairchild. “We’ve created an amazing night with great friends, fantastic music and lots of surprises we are excited to share with Nashville.”

Chris Housman, Lila McCann, and Autumn Nicholas join the event for a special Writers Round dinner show from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. This intimate, acoustic performance will be performed ‘in the round’ with each artist performing five to seven songs.

“This is going to be an unforgettable night for Nashville’s Queer Community with incredible artists, music and community,” said Emily Dryburgh of RNBW Queer Music Collective. “Shelly and Ty have opened so many doors for other Pride artists and are such amazing performers; we can’t wait to ring in the New Year with them at City Winery.”

Toast the Rainbow’s NYE Party kicks off at 9:00 PM with host Miss Kennedy Ann keeping the party moving. Full-band performances from Fairchild and Herndon will follow until it’s time to ring in the New Year with a champagne toast at midnight.

Event Details:

Toast the Rainbow Writers Round

In the Round with Chris Housman, Lila McCann and Autumn Nicholas

6:00 – 8:00 PM

Tickets: $25 adv/$30 DOS

Toast the Rainbow NYE Party

NYE Party with Shelly Fairchild, Ty Herndon and Special Guests

Hosted by Miss Kennedy Ann

$55 adv/$60 DOS

VIP Meet & Greet with Q&A, photo opportunity and performance during soundcheck $45

Tickets for both shows will go on sale to City Winery Vinofile members today, October 12 at 3:00 PM CT and to the general public on Friday at noon.

Toast the Rainbow In the Round with Chris Housman, Lila McCann and Autumn Nicholas

www.citywinery.com/nashville/online/article/NSHLFT-Toast-The-Rainbow-12-31-22-6PM

Toast the Rainbow NYE Party with Shelly Fairchild, Ty Herndon and Special Guests

www.citywinery.com/nashville/online/article/NSHLFT-Toast-The-Rainbow-12-31-22-930PM

“Toast the Rainbow is the NYE celebration for Nashville’s Pride community, and we are thrilled that Ty, Shelly, Lila, Autumn and Chris wanted to be part of it,” said Richard Williams of eQuality Events. “We are very appreciative of the event’s sponsors and to City Winery for collaborating with us to create this signature event for Nashville.”

Toast the Rainbow is made possible, in part, through the companies and organizations that are sponsoring the night. These include: OpenPlay, 1565 Print Company, VEVA Collect, and Taylor Guitars.

About Toast the Rainbow

Toast the Rainbow is a production of RNBW Queer Music Collective and eQuality Events. The organization is focused on showcasing the talents of LGBTQTIA+ artists and advocates in a safe, positive space.

For companies interested in sponsorship opportunities, contact Rich Williams at rmwilliams@connect2comm.com.