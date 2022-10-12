Better Nutritionals and DouxMatok Announce a Partnership to Offer Great Tasting Sugar Reduced Gummies Utilizing Incredo® Sugar

NEW YORK & NORCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Better Nutritionals, a state-of-the-art manufacturer and R&D leader in nutritional supplements in the gummy category and DouxMatok, a food tech company and the developer of Incredo® Sugar, an award-winning sugar reduction solution, announce a commercial partnership to offer Better Nutritionals' network of customers sugar-reduced gummies with the same great taste as standard gummies. The collaboration will push new boundaries in the growing better-for-you gummy supplement category and enable companies to bring to market new products while still maintaining a commitment to nutraceutical grade quality with delicious taste.

Better Nutritionals is known for its leadership and quality in pectin-based gummies. Together, Better Nutritionals and DouxMatok have developed vegan nutraceutical products using Incredo® Sugar, which enables a number of growth opportunities for customers, notably with the ability to offer products that are free of any artificial sweeteners, high intensity sweeteners or sugar alcohols. With Incredo® Sugar - the only sugar-reduction solution on the market made of real cane sugar - Better Nutritionals will introduce gummies that are 40% reduced in sugar and 33% reduced in calories compared to leading pectin-based gummies with no compromise on sweetness, taste or texture. All products will also be allergen-free, gluten-free, kosher and vegan.

“At Better Nutritionals, we have always prioritized high-quality and nutrition with our cutting-edge formulations of gummy supplements, and we’re thrilled to work with DouxMatok and its Incredo® Sugar to uphold that commitment and innovate in the gummy category specifically,” said Sharon Hoffman, CEO of Better Nutritionals. “These core values are increasingly important to companies today and uphold our dedication to work with partners to develop and manufacture innovative products that prioritize health and wellness.”

The gummy vitamin market is expected to see $5.06 billion growth and a CAGR of 12.54% from 2022-2026, with supplements for children continuing to be a key emerging trend, according to a recent forecast report. Concurrently, there is a surge in awareness of health concerns associated with the overconsumption of sugar. There is a need to reduce sugar consumption especially amongst the younger population with childhood obesity rates surpassing 18% in the US. Gummies are an important vitamin delivery system for children, but they are too high in sugar. By joining forces, Better Nutritionals and DouxMatok hope to support a major shift by providing lower sugar options with better health benefits for all consumers.

“Reducing sugar in a pectin gummy while keeping the full integrity of taste and texture is an extremely challenging feat,” said Alexis Gracia-Lugo, DouxMatok’s VP R&D Applications for North America. “With the trust and expertise of a well-respected company like Better Nutritionals, we collaborated to develop breakthrough products with almost half the sugar. This is a huge accomplishment for the industry and signals a massive growth opportunity for companies.”

Both companies maintain an impressive existing roster of customers and partners. Incredo® Sugar currently works with a large network of companies, food manufacturers and CPGs globally to reduce sugar in baked goods and confectionary products, such as cakes, snacks, cookies, chocolate, candy, spreads and protein bars. Better Nutritionals works with a variety of premium-tier clients like Goli and Vitamin Friends.

The teams at DouxMatok and Better Nutritionals are available to discuss customized development opportunities that meet your needs. Companies interested in launching better-for-you products can reach out to partnerships@douxmatok.com and sales@betternutritionals.com to learn more and discuss opportunities. To learn more about DouxMatok and Incredo® Sugar, please visit douxmatok.com or incredosugar.com, or follow along on LinkedIn. For more information about Better Nutritionals, please visit betternutritionals.com.

About Incredo® Sugar

Recognized as a special mention in the ‘Best Inventions of 2020’ by TIME, Incredo® Sugar is the flagship product of DouxMatok, a global food-tech company pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor technologies and enabling tastier and healthier consumption of foods. Incredo® Sugar is a first-of-its-kind, sugar-based sugar reduction solution that improves the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and achieves the same level of sweetness while enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Based on real cane sugar, this breakthrough, patented sugar reduction solution enables food manufacturers to develop delicious, better-for-you formulations that deliver great taste experiences and enhance nutritional values of sweet food products while reducing sugar. In April 2021, DouxMatok launched its first product, limited edition Incredo® Spreads in two flavors via shop.incredosugar.com. For more information, please visit incredosugar.com, or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

About DouxMatok

DouxMatok is pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor delivery technologies of food products. Patented through 24 granted patents, its sugar reduction solution, Incredo® Sugar, maximizes the efficiency of sugar delivery to the sweet taste receptors and maintains the same level of sweetness, enabling substantial sugar reduction without compromising taste, mouthfeel, or texture. Independent consumer and expert sensory panel tests have confirmed that, when using Incredo® Sugar, it is possible to reduce 30%-50% of the sugar levels in a wide range of food and snack products while retaining consumer preferences. For more information, please visit douxmatok.com, or follow along on LinkedIn.

About Better Nutritionals

Better Nutritionals leads the gummy industry with its focus on gelatin-alternative innovations, most prominently pectin-based products. Through contract manufacturing and extensive research and development, Better Nutritionals strives to develop cutting-edge formulations through top-of-the-line technology to ensure its customers receive the highest quality product from formula to finished good. Since its founding in 2015, Better Nutritionals has upheld its commitment to providing only the best for every customer, serving a variety of market-leading brands sold in over 150 countries around the world. As a FDA-registered, cGMP, NSF & BRC certified, completely Kosher, and Top-9 Allergen-Free certified facility, Better Nutritionals provides its customers peace of mind that their product is in better hands. For better quality, better innovation and better gummies visit betternutritionals.com or follow on LinkedIn, and start your gummy journey today!