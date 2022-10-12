Forensic Discovery Taps Reveal-Brainspace to Bolster its Analytics, AI and Machine Learning Capabilities

DENVER & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forensic Discovery, a leader in digital forensic and eDiscovery services for the legal industry and corporations, announced that it is expanding its technology offering with Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery and investigations platform. Reveal uses adaptive AI, behavioural analysis, and pre-trained AI model libraries to help uncover connections and patterns buried in large volumes of unstructured data.

“Forensic Discovery is excited to offer next generation Artificial Intelligence to its hosted review and data analytics services through use of Reveal,” said Trent Walton, founder of Forensic Discovery. “Our clients, which range from the Am Law 100 to the Fortune 500, will greatly benefit from having the power to investigate, review and produce their data in new ways, thereby reducing litigation costs.”

Forensic Discovery will leverage the platform globally to unlock intelligence that will help clients mitigate risks across a range of areas including litigation, investigations, compliance, ethics, fraud, human resources, privacy and security.

“As we continue to expand the depth and breadth of Reveal’s marketplace offerings, we are excited to partner with Forensic Discovery, a demonstrated leader in digital forensics and eDiscovery,” said Wendell Jisa, Reveal’s CEO. “By taking full advantage of Reveal’s powerful platform, Forensic Discovery now has access to the industry’s leading SaaS-based, AI-powered technology stack, helping them and their clients solve their most complex problems with greater intelligence.”

About Forensic Discovery

Forensic Discovery is a litigation case management firm with expertise in Digital Forensics, eDiscovery, and Expert Testimony. The company has developed a proprietary workflow that allows its clients to forensically collect, filter, review, and produce electronic evidence using a hosted review platform. With offices in Colorado, California and Texas, Forensic Discovery is a leader in digital forensic and eDiscovery services for the legal industry and corporations. Learn more about the company’s offerings by visiting http://www.forensicdiscovery.expert.

About Reveal

Reveal-Brainspace is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fuelled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal’s cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premises, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time and money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.