Postman Partners with Microsoft to Simplify API Development and Testing

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postman, the world’s leading API platform, today announced a major advance in its mission to support developers across each stage of the API-first lifecycle: a partnership with Microsoft that will provide a comprehensive API experience for Microsoft Azure customers.

APIs have become indispensable in the digital world as businesses race to build services faster, open up new markets, and gain competitive advantage. This has resulted in a global surge in API-first development, a model in which applications are conceptualized and built, by default, as an interconnection of internal and external services through APIs. According to Postman’s 2022 State of the API Report surveying more than 37,000 API professionals, companies are now spending a majority of their development efforts on APIs, and API investments are expected to remain strong, despite economic headwinds.

The Postman API Platform, used by more than 20 million developers and 500,000 organizations, simplifies each step of the API-first lifecycle – design, document, test, deploy, monitor, and discover – and streamlines collaboration so companies can create better APIs more quickly.

Microsoft Azure API Management is a hybrid, multi-cloud management platform trusted by thousands of enterprise customers to abstract back-end services and create modern API gateways available in more than 50 regions worldwide.

“ This announcement is great news for organizations that recognize APIs as fundamental business assets critical to digital transformation,” said Abhijit Kane, Postman co-founder. “ By uniting the world’s top API platform and a leading cloud provider, our two companies have taken a significant step in giving customers the comprehensive set of tools they need for accelerating the API lifecycle.”

The alliance integrates the Postman platform and Azure API Management, so users can create and test their APIs in Postman, deploy them to Azure, and simplify consumers’ API onboarding experience. Additional functionalities of this partnership include:

Postman-initiated import from Azure API Management with the ability to import OpenAPI definitions from Azure API Management

Export of OpenAPI definitions to Azure API Management with support for versions, revisions, host selection, and environment variables

Azure API Management-initiated export of APIs into Postman using “Run in Postman”

“ Our goal is to enable developers with the most efficient way to build, manage, consume and collaborate with APIs, so a partnership with Postman was a natural decision for us,” said Balan Subramanian at Microsoft. “ Our integrations will enable customers to realize productivity benefits at each phase of the API lifecycle. Together, we look forward to seeing how developers and customers everywhere will continue to drive innovation across their organizations by embracing an API-first culture.”

Smit Patel, head of partnerships at Postman, said, “ We’re very proud because this is Postman’s first bidirectional product alliance with a major cloud provider. Aligning with a cloud leader like Microsoft is terrific for our mutual customers and boosts Postman’s status as the enterprise-grade solution for the API-first world.”

Postman announced in April that more than 20 million developers and builders have adopted its platform, including 98 percent of the Fortune 500. Postman’s public API hub is the world’s largest, with workspaces from Microsoft, Stripe, Meta, Notion, Intel, Oracle, and more. This announcement also follows on the heels of the launch of the Postman Ecosystem Partner Program, which allows companies and independent software vendors (ISVs) to build joint solutions with the Postman API Platform to improve the developer experience and gain visibility across Postman’s entire user base.

To learn more about the partnership between Postman and Microsoft and what it means for users, read Postman’s blog.

