Halstatt Real Estate Partners Breaks Ground on 300,000 sq. ft. Industrial Development in Huntsville, Ala.

NAPLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Halstatt Real Estate Partners, a real estate private equity firm, broke ground on a light industrial development project located on Bibb Garrett Road in Huntsville, Ala. Halstatt Real Estate Partners is partnering with CA South – a real estate development and investment management firm based in Nashville, Ten., on the development. The property will have two buildings totaling 306,380 sq. ft.

“We are seeing demand for light industrial space across the market as companies continue to address trends in e-commerce, reshoring and changing consumer preferences,” said Peggy Lamb, principal, Halstatt Real Estate Partners. “We are proud to be a woman-owned and led firm and are thrilled to be partnering with a fellow female-owned and operated company. We look forward to working with CA South and founder, Meg Epstein, to bring this much needed project to market.”

The property is located within the rapidly expanding Greenbrier submarket, which is home to numerous Fortune 500 companies and continues to see unprecedented growth across all asset classes. This location is also near major transportation routes and benefits from its proximity to the I-65/I-565 highway thoroughfares. Huntsville was recently named by the US News and World Report as the Best Place to Live for 2022, showing the vitality and versatility of this location both to the small business community and to families alike.

“We are excited to partner with Halstatt on this much-needed product type created specifically for small businesses, who are the backbone of our economy and country. The building will be both highly functional and well-designed, something not typical of industrial projects,” said Meg Epstein, founder and chief executive officer, CA South.

The buildings have the flexibility to be demised into seven units of approximately 43,000 sq. ft. each, with 32-foot clearing heights, 60-foot speed bays, and 130-foot truck courts. Additionally, the two buildings will have ample parking, with 390 car spaces, and 30 trailer spaces.

Halstatt Real Estate Partners identifies value add, opportunistic and development real estate projects throughout Florida, the Southeast, and Texas. The company partners with project sponsors to develop and implement a strategic business and capital improvement plan to maximize demand driven development and investment opportunities.

About Halstatt Real Estate Partners

Halstatt Real Estate Partners (“HREP”), a women-owned real estate private equity firm, has participated in the acquisition and development of over $1 billion in Southeast based real estate assets since 2011. Founded by the Sproul family, based in Naples, Florida, and a proud part of the Barron Gift Collier legacy in Southwest Florida, HREP invests in middle market, value add and opportunistic commercial and residential real estate projects. HREP works with best-in-class local and regional operating partners to maximize the value of its real estate investments. HREP invests alongside a cross-section of institutional limited partners from fund to fund including charitable foundations and endowments, domestic and international family offices, and corporate pension funds with a history of continuity. www.halstattrealestate.com

About CA South

CA South is a commercial real estate development and investment management firm based in Nashville, TN. Founded in 2016, CA South currently has over $1 billion worth of projects under development. CEO and Founder Meg Epstein is one of the top, independent female developers in the country. CA South has a large breadth of projects in their portfolio, ranging from multifamily, condos, to office condos and industrial warehousing space, and more. Currently, CA South is pursuing 1.5 million square feet of industrial projects, 5 residential condo projects, and 5 multifamily projects. The majority of the firm’s development projects are located across the Nashville metro area, stretching from the high-income suburb of Franklin to the rapidly growing suburb of Hendersonville, with more in the pipeline. Recently, CA South launched their first foray into out of state projects with a logistics project in Huntsville, AL.

For more information, visit CA South.