Manhattan West Named Official Partner of the New York Knicks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a multi-year marketing partnership with Manhattan West, naming New York City’s newest dynamic destination for food, culture, retail and hospitality an Official Partner of the New York Knicks.

Located one block from Madison Square Garden, the new Manhattan West neighborhood spans 9th to 10th Avenues and 31st to 33rd Streets and is home to diverse experiential retail, including the NHL New York flagship store; unparalleled culinary concepts, such as hotspots Ci Siamo, Zou Zou’s, Casa Dani, Katsuya and Hidden Leaf; a landscaped, two-acre public pedestrian plaza; Pendry Manhattan West hotel, Midnight Theatre and luxury residences at The Eugene. As Brookfield Properties’ latest mixed-use development, Manhattan West incorporates the best of Brookfield’s global placemaking portfolio to create a new destination that has something for everyone.

Through the partnership, Manhattan West will receive significant brand promotion during Knicks games at The Garden, including LED Signage, on-court contests, concourse tabling and promotional in-game features on GardenVision. Additionally, Manhattan West will be highlighted on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which are on display to the millions of people who walk by The Garden every day.

“ Manhattan West has quickly and deservedly become one of the most sought-after destinations in New York City, and we are thrilled about this new partnership,” said Ron Skotarczak, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. “ Given its close proximity to Madison Square Garden, this relationship makes perfect sense, and we look forward to seeing our brands grow together.”

“ Since celebrating the opening of Manhattan West last year, the neighborhood has become a go-to destination for New Yorkers and visitors - from foodies to families to sports fans – thanks to the incredibly popular mix of restaurants, bars, and entertainment on-site and its ideal location just steps away from Madison Square Garden,” said Callie Haines, Executive Vice President and Northeast Region Head for the office business of Brookfield Properties. “ We are excited to have Manhattan West recognized as the Official Partner of the New York Knicks to strengthen the connection between this celebrated team, the iconic arena and New York City’s most exciting new neighborhood.”

Manhattan West will be given inclusion across Knicks digital assets including on the official mobile app, social media posts and email integration. Manhattan West will also be granted the opportunity to run official sweepstakes each year offering unique Knicks prizes.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Manhattan West

Manhattan West is New York City’s newest dynamic destination for food, culture, retail, hospitality and the modern workplace by Brookfield Properties. Spanning eight acres, Manhattan West is located in the center of Manhattan’s new West Side, steps away from Moynihan Hall, Madison Square Garden and The High Line, with seamless access to the theater district, entertainment district, Chelsea art galleries, Meatpacking District and more. Home to diverse world-class office space, Pendry Manhattan West, luxury residences at The Eugene, experiential retail amenities, and unparalleled culinary concepts surrounding a landscaped, two-acre public plaza enlivened with immersive art and entertainment programming by Arts Brookfield, Manhattan West incorporates the best of Brookfield’s global placemaking portfolio to create a new district that has something for everyone. Visit www.ManhattanWestNYC.com for further information.