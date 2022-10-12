Professional Basketball Player Max Strus Kicks Off New Season With Upgraded Vision From Life-Changing EVO ICL Lenses

Max Strus, American professional basketball player, practices his on-court skills with sharper vision from EVO ICL - a new FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia (nearsightedness) and astigmatism. Recently, Strus had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor to upgrade his vision and break free from the hassles of eyeglasses and contact lenses. Visit https://evoicl.com/. (Photo by Jesus Aranguren/Invision for STAAR Surgical Company/AP Images)

Max Strus, American professional basketball player, practices his on-court skills with sharper vision from EVO ICL - a new FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia (nearsightedness) and astigmatism. Recently, Strus had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor to upgrade his vision and break free from the hassles of eyeglasses and contact lenses. Visit https://evoicl.com/. (Photo by Jesus Aranguren/Invision for STAAR Surgical Company/AP Images)

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced a partnership with professional basketball player Max Strus to further its mission of bringing EVO Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO) to the millions of Americans who suffer from myopia or nearsightedness. EVO is an FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia with or without astigmatism. In August, Strus, with a prescription less than (-5) diopters, had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor (EVO procedure) to finally end the frustrations of glasses and contact lenses which have plagued him since the 5th grade.

Like most athletes, Max Strus is prepping for the upcoming season by giving himself all possible advantages to help improve his competitive edge. As part of his preparation, he decided to undergo the EVO procedure, which involved adding a small, flexible lens in both eyes to correct his distance vision. Following the EVO procedure, he went from struggling with the hassles of contact lenses, both on and off the court, to having clear vision better than 20/20. EVO is different from other vision correction procedures, like LASIK, because it provides sharp, clear vision day and night while preserving the cornea.2,3 If desired, EVO lenses are also removable by a doctor for added peace of mind.

“I struggled on the court a long time with my contact lenses, whether I was dealing with the discomfort of seasonal allergies or being worried that one of my contacts would accidentally pop out while playing,” said Max Strus. “After learning about vision correction options from my doctor, one of the top reasons I chose EVO over other options was knowing it was removable by a doctor if I ever wanted, and that gave me incredible peace of mind. I am so excited to kick off the season with 20/10 vision!”

Team ophthalmologist William Trattler, M.D., who evaluated Max Strus for the EVO procedure and performed the Pre and Post Op care, stated, "Max Strus requested EVO lenses and it is fantastic that he now has better than 20/20 vision (20/10) for his mild myopia (less than -5.0 diopters). As such, it is no surprise that he is incredibly happy with the results, and I am equally thrilled for him. I am expecting great things for him and the team this season."

Starting this month, Max Strus will share his journey in national and social media campaigns which will later be expanded globally. The campaigns are initially designed to help drive education and awareness of EVO among the millions of Americans who suffer from myopia and are looking for a proven and effective vision correction solution. Myopia is the most common ocular disorder worldwide and its prevalence is increasing rapidly. It is estimated more than 30% of the world's population (2.6 billion people) has myopia and this number is projected to rise to 50% of the global population by the year 2050.1

“Dealing with the inconveniences of eyeglasses and contact lenses is a challenge for anyone, but it is especially frustrating for athletes who rely on their vision to compete and excel,” said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. “Max Strus is one of the first of what we believe will be many professional athletes to have EVO lenses implanted, and we are so thrilled to help him upgrade his vision just in time for the start of the season. We know his story will help so many people with vision correction needs – whether they are an athlete, an adventurer, or just want to benefit from living with visual freedom every day.”

EVO lenses can permanently correct/reduce myopia and astigmatism without removing corneal tissue and, if desired, are removable by a doctor for added peace of mind. The EVO procedure involves implanting (or adding) a proprietary, biocompatible, flexible lens made from Collamer® into the eye between the iris (colored part of the eye) and the natural lens to correct/reduce nearsightedness with or without astigmatism. The EVO procedure takes about 20-30 minutes for each eye. The EVO lens works in harmony with the natural eye while delivering sharp, clear vision, excellent night vision, built-in UV protection, and does not induce dry eye syndrome.2,3,4 Most patients experience improved vision right after the procedure.

While the EVO ICL lens is new to the U.S. market, it has been approved, marketed and successfully implanted by ophthalmologists throughout Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. According to a patient survey, 99.4% of patients would have the EVO ICL procedure again.5 Over 2,000,000 ICLs have been delivered globally.

For more information about EVO Implantable Collamer® Lenses, visit https://EVOICL.com.

References: 1) Holden B, Frick T, Wilson D et al. Global prevalence of myopia and high myopia and temporal trends from 2000 through 2050 (Ophthalmology 2016;123:1036-1042). 2) Martinez-Plazs E, Lopez-Miguel A, Lopez-De La Rosa A, et al. Effect of the EVO+ Visian Phakic Implantable Collamer Lens on Visual Performance and Quality of Vision and Life, Am J Ophthalmol 2021;226: 117–125. 3) Parkhurst GD. A prospective comparison of phakic collamer lenses and wavefront-optimized laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis for correction of myopia. Clin Ophthalmol. 2016 Jun 29;10:1209-15. 4) Naves, J. Carracedo, G. Cacho-Babillo, I. Diadenosine Nucleotid Measurements as Dry-Eye Score in Patients After LASIK and ICL Surgery. Presented at American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2012. 5) Packer M. The Implantable Collamer Lens with a central port: review of the literature. Clinical Ophthalmology 2018: 12: 2427–2438.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR, which has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery for over 40 years, designs, develops, manufactures and markets implantable lenses for the eye with companion delivery systems. These lenses are intended to provide visual freedom for patients, lessening or eliminating the reliance on glasses or contact lenses. All of these lenses are foldable, which permits the surgeon to insert them through a small incision. STAAR’s lens used in refractive surgery is called an Implantable Collamer® Lens or “ICL,” which includes the EVO Visian ICL™ product line. More than 2,000,000 ICLs have been sold to date and STAAR markets these lenses in over 75 countries. To learn more about the ICL go to: EVOICL.com. Headquartered in Lake Forest, CA, the company operates manufacturing and packaging facilities in Aliso Viejo, CA, Monrovia, CA and Nidau, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.staar.com.

Safe Harbor

All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements about any of the following: product safety, effectiveness, or performance for any particular patient, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include risks factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the caption “Risk Factors,” which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available in the “Investor Information” section of the company’s website under the heading “SEC Filings.” We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Important Safety Information for EVO ICL

The EVO Visian ICL lens is intended to correct/reduce nearsightedness between -3.0 D up to -20.0 D and treat astigmatism from 1.0 D to 4.0 D. If you have nearsightedness within these ranges, EVO Visian ICL surgery may improve your distance vision without eyeglasses or contact lenses. Because the EVO Visian ICL corrects for distance vision, it does not eliminate the need for reading glasses, you may require them at some point, even if you have never worn them before. Since implantation of the EVO Visian ICL is a surgical procedure, before considering EVO Visian ICL surgery you should have a complete eye examination and talk with your eye care professional about EVO Visian ICL surgery, especially the potential benefits, risks, and complications. You should discuss the time needed for healing after surgery. Complications, although rare, may include need for additional surgical procedures, inflammation, loss of cells from the back surface of the cornea, increase in eye pressure, and cataracts. You should NOT have EVO Visian ICL surgery if your doctor determines that 1) the shape of your eye is not appropriate, 2) you do not meet the minimum endothelial cell density for your age at the time of implantation, 3) you have moderate to severe glaucoma, 4) your vision is not stable; or 5) if you are pregnant or nursing.

For additional information with potential benefits, risks and complications please visit DiscoverICL.com.