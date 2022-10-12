CP Group Announces 30,000 sf in New Leasing at Northpoint Center in Lake Mary, Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, the largest office landlord in Florida and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced five new leasing agreements at Northpoint Center — its three-building, 334,000-square-foot office development in Lake Mary, Fla. The deals bring Northpoint’s total leasing activity over the last four months to approximately 30,000 square feet. The new agreements include companies such as:

Hylant , a leading insurance brokerage firm, has signed a lease for 10,789 square feet at Northpoint I, relocating from its current 9,000-square-foot space within 250 International Parkway in favor of Northpoint’s recent renovations.

, a leading insurance brokerage firm, has signed a lease for 10,789 square feet at Northpoint I, relocating from its current 9,000-square-foot space within 250 International Parkway in favor of Northpoint’s recent renovations. Westwood , an award-winning, full-service, multidiscipline professional civil engineering firm, has agreed to a 5,983-square-foot space in Northpoint IV, marking its entry into the greater Orlando area as it continues to grow its national portfolio.

, an award-winning, full-service, multidiscipline professional civil engineering firm, has agreed to a 5,983-square-foot space in Northpoint IV, marking its entry into the greater Orlando area as it continues to grow its national portfolio. Farmers Insurance , the leading insurer of vehicles, homes, and small businesses, has signed a lease for 5,690 square feet within Northpoint II.

, the leading insurer of vehicles, homes, and small businesses, has signed a lease for 5,690 square feet within Northpoint II. NCR , a consulting and enterprise software company providing professional services and electronic products, agreed to take 2,262 square feet of space in Northpoint I.

, a consulting and enterprise software company providing professional services and electronic products, agreed to take 2,262 square feet of space in Northpoint I. Sargent & Lundy, a global professional services firm providing comprehensive engineering, energy business consulting, and project services for power plants, signed a lease for 4,495 square feet at Northpoint I.

Darryl Hoffman and Micah Strader of JLL served as leasing agents for Northpoint and represented the landlord in all five transactions.

“It was crucial for us to keep our presence in the Lake Mary area, and Northpoint Center offered not only amazing access to major thoroughfares for our commuting employees, but also a world-class environment with an onsite property manager, modern spaces, refreshed finishes, and top-tier amenities,” said Jon Strole, Executive Vice President for Hylant. “The thoughtfully-designed facilities, lakeside views, and outdoor gathering areas on campus will be an integral part of our ability to provide our industry’s top talent with an engaging office experience.”

CP Group recently completed an extensive, year-long capital improvements program at Northpoint Center, which included: renovating the lobbies of all three buildings; adding a food truck court area with seating and views of Lake Mary, upgraded landscaping; development of a new conference room seating over 30 and exclusively available to tenants; and updating the gym with new fitness equipment, weight machines, paint, and flooring.

“The leasing momentum we have seen at Northpoint over the last four months is a direct result of the renovations,” said Josh Edwards, Senior Vice President at CP Group, who oversees the firm’s North and Central Florida portfolio. “We look forward to welcoming companies seeking dynamic and connected workspaces with a wealth of amenities.”

Northpoint Center is in the desirable Lake Mary/Heathrow/Primera submarket of Orlando, which leads the market in population growth and housing values. The office park offers immediate access to Interstate-4, SR-417, and US 17-92 and sits within three miles of over 25 restaurants, hotels, and retail options. To learn more about Northpoint Center, visit www.northpoint-center.com.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Sunbelt. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 56 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Florida’s largest and Atlanta’s second-largest office landlord and rank in the top 25 largest office landlords in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.