GISI Doubles Asian Presence With Two Strategic Acquisitions

Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. (GISI) today announced agreements to acquire the Hong Kong and Singapore affiliates of global engineering firm Arcadis N.V., adding approximately 500 employees and doubling the size of GISI Asia operations. The acquisition of the Arcadis Hong Kong Design and Engineering (HK D&E) business closed simultaneously with the signing of the purchase agreement. The Singapore transaction is expected to close by October 31. Both all-cash transactions will augment GISI's May merger with Asia-based JRP Group, a leading professional consultancy specializing in mechanical & electrical and building services engineering in the region.

“The Arcadis business in Singapore (legacy EC Harris and Davis Langdon & Seah) and Design & Engineering business in Hong Kong (legacy Freeman Fox and Hyder) have excellent reputations and client relationships in the infrastructure and building markets that span decades and will have an immediate positive impact on GISI’s presence in those markets,” said Tony Shum, GISI Co-Founder, Board member and Asia Chairman. “Leveraging the global industry expertise of our enterprise leadership team, we will immediately invest in People and Technology and transform these businesses to provide best-in-class project/construction/cost management and design & consulting services to our clients in the region.”

GISI Asia CEO Alex Kwan added, “Dave Hallam is coming over from Arcadis as Managing Director of the HK D&E business. Upon closing of the Singapore acquisition, Rene Hillig, Managing Director of the Singapore business, and his colleagues will join us from Arcadis. I welcome you all to the growing GISI family.”

All employees of the acquired businesses will be retained with continued access to professional career development opportunities and benefits, including ownership of GISI stock, subject to regulatory compliance. “Arcadis clients will also benefit as they will have the full suite of GISI’s construction, program/construction management, environmental, official development assistance, engineering & consulting, and other professional services to meet their needs,” Kwan said.

The transactions were developed and executed in partnership with Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), a global leader in sustainable design, engineering and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets.

Further announcements on rebranding and other details of these transactions will be made in due course

About GISI

