Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors

Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced today that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.

“Richard brings extraordinary business acumen and a wealth of operational experience to Stylitics,” said Rohan Deuskar, Founder and CEO of Stylitics. “He has founded and led both startups and billion-dollar businesses in the commerce, marketing, SaaS and agency worlds, and that range of experience will be a powerful asset to Stylitics as we continue to transform the e-commerce landscape.”

Hearn recently successfully exited private equity–backed FPX, where, as CEO, he supported the B2B commerce SaaS software company’s turnaround. Earlier in his career, he founded and served as CEO of Crown, a digital agency that was acquired by Publicis/Razorfish, which he then joined as Global President, Razorfish Commerce. Hearn then served as General Manager, Global Revenue and Product, for IBM’s Watson Customer Engagement business unit. He has been recognized as an Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” finalist for multiple years. Hearn holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Purdue University and an MBA from The Ohio State University. He is active on many civic, corporate and charity boards and recently served on the board of directors for Pencils of Promise.

“Stylitics empowers retailers of all sizes to make relevant visual recommendations online in a manner that aligns with the personalization and category strategy of major global retailers—which was previously something that only behemoths like Amazon were able to achieve,” said Hearn. “The solution immediately improves retailers’ top and bottom lines while increasing consumer engagement and loyalty.”

Stylitics is reshaping the future of retail with automated outfitting and styling solutions at scale. The company recently closed an $80 million Series C fundraising round, bringing its total funding to $100 million. To date, Stylitics has driven more than $1 billion in incremental sales to more than 100 retailers. The platform recommends outfits and bundles in over 40 billion shopper sessions a year, resulting in a 23% increase in units per transaction and a 21% increase in average order value for its partner brands.

About Stylitics

Stylitics is the leading visual outfitting and styling solution for global retailers in more than 30 countries. Stylitics’ powerful combination of algorithms, trend data and automated expertise delivers millions of on-brand outfit recommendations across e-commerce, email, advertising, in-store and social channels to create more engaging shopping experiences. Headquartered in New York City, Stylitics works with top fashion, apparel, accessories and home furnishings brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Revolve and others, to engage more than 100 million shoppers with its technology and content each day. For more information, visit Stylitics.com.