Stylitics Appoints Renowned Industry Leader Karyn Schoenbart to Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced today that renowned retail expert Karyn Schoenbart has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Until recently, Schoenbart served as CEO of The NPD Group, the global market research leader.

“Karyn is a go-to expert for retail CEOs to help them make better business decisions,” said Rohan Deuskar, Founder and CEO of Stylitics. “As a leader, category expert and mentor, her global perspective will be a powerful asset as Stylitics continues to transform what e-commerce innovation looks like for customers like Walmart, Revolve, and Chico’s.”

The former CEO of The NPD Group, Schoenbart is one of the world’s top consumer and retail thought leaders. She was named by CEO Connection as one of the 25 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market in 2018 and is the best-selling author of Mom.B.A: Essential Business Advice from One Generation to the Next. Schoenbart is a member of the board of directors of RILA, the Retail Industry Leaders Association. She is also a member of the advisory board for The Resolution Project, which funds, mentors and supports young people with innovative ideas for improving their home communities. Schoenbart is a passionate advocate for developing young talent, teaching leadership at universities and working with organizations and nonprofits whose mission is to assist young leaders. She is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

“Few tech platforms create the game-changing impact that Stylitics drives across retailers’ business performance,” said Schoenberg. “Stylitics addresses many of the challenges retailers have today, from the shopper experience to topline growth, inventory optimization and cost management. I’m thrilled to join the company’s board and look forward to working with Rohan and the entire Stylitics team.”

Stylitics is reshaping the future of retail with automated outfitting and styling solutions at scale. The company recently closed an $80 million Series C fundraising round, bringing its total funding to $100 million. To date, Stylitics has driven more than $1 billion in incremental sales to more than 100 retailers. The platform recommends outfits and bundles in over 40 billion shopper sessions a year, resulting in a 23% increase in units per transaction and a 21% increase in average order value for its partner brands.

About Stylitics

Stylitics is the leading visual outfitting and styling solution for global retailers in more than 30 countries. Stylitics’ powerful combination of algorithms, trend data and automated expertise delivers millions of on-brand outfit recommendations across e-commerce, email, advertising, in-store and social channels to create more engaging shopping experiences. Headquartered in New York City, Stylitics works with top fashion, apparel, accessories and home furnishings brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Revolve and others, to engage more than 100 million shoppers with its technology and content each day. For more information, visit Stylitics.com.