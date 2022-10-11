Tricon Announces Sale of its Interest in U.S. Multi-family Portfolio, Generating $315 Million of Proceeds to Reduce Debt and Fund Future Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricon Residential Inc. (“Tricon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 20% equity interest in its portfolio of 23 Sun Belt apartment buildings (the “Portfolio”). The interest is being acquired by a vertically integrated residential real estate investment and property management company, which will assume all asset and property management responsibilities after a customary transition period. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or around October 18.

In aggregate, Tricon will receive approximately $315 million of gross proceeds from the sale, including performance fees earned for managing the third-party joint venture through which the Portfolio is held.

Tricon intends to use the net sale proceeds primarily to repay outstanding debt on its corporate credit facility, enhancing its balance sheet flexibility to pursue future growth in its core single-family rental business.

“The sale of our U.S. multi-family business marks a significant step in our quest to simplify our business and focus our balance sheet exposure primarily on single-family rental, where we continue to see strong demand and growth opportunities,” said Gary Berman, President & CEO of Tricon Residential. “Our investment in this portfolio has generated an attractive IRR of over 20% to Tricon since inception, inclusive of fees, and helps validate the difference between private and public market valuations in today’s economic environment.”

“To the dedicated employees that have made our U.S. multi-family business a success: I want to thank you all for your hard work and for consistently going above and beyond to elevate our resident experience,” Mr. Berman added. “We expect the vast majority of onsite property management staff to remain in their roles after a smooth transition to the new owner of the portfolio – a respected operator that shares our principles and commitment to putting the needs of our employees and residents first.”

Eastdil Secured acted as Tricon’s exclusive financial advisor on this transaction.

About Tricon Residential Inc.

Tricon Residential Inc. is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 41,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our residents and local communities underpins Tricon’s culture and business philosophy. We strive to continuously improve the resident experience through our technology-enabled operating platform and innovative approach to rental housing. At Tricon Residential, we imagine a world where housing unlocks life’s potential. For more information, visit www.triconresidential.com.

